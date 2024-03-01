Can I watch Yankees on Amazon Prime? Schedule & subscription details explored

After a string of injuries and cold snaps led to one of the Yankees' worst performances of recent times in 2023, the team eyes big changes in 2024.

Despite laying claim to one of the most loyal and historic fanbases in baseball, the 82-80 2023 performance ruffled a lot of feathers. Amidst some high profile offseason moves, fans in the Bronx are hoping for a better result this season.

Although all 162 Yankees games will be broadcast on the YES Network, who acts as the team's official television partner, an increasing number of fans are opting to stream. As one of the most popular streaming services available today, many have looked to Amazon Prime as a possible way to catch the action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Amazon will stream New York Yankees games this season to Prime subscribers, marking its first move as a part-owner in the team’s cable network" - Bloomberg Originals

Amazon Prime, began showing New York Yankees games in 2020 as part of their 15% stake in YES Network. As such, all of the broadcast syndications of the Bronx Bombers on Amazon Prime feature the YES feed.

With a standard cost of $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, viewers in Connecticut, New York State, as well as north and central New Jersey will be able to watch Yankees games on the platform at no additional cost. For non-members, a 30-day free trial option exists.

In total, 21 Yankees games will be available to fans through Amazon Prime this season. The first such date will be the team's April 10 meeting with the Miami Marlins, and the final showing will be the Bombers' September 11 clash with the Kansas City Royals.

A complete list of games on Amazon Prime this season can be found below:

Wednesday, 10th April 2024 at Miami 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, 24th April 2024 vs. Oakland 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, 1st May 2024 at Baltimore 6:30 pm.

Wednesday, 8th May 2024 vs. Houston 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, 15th May 2024 at Minnesota 7:30 pm.

Wednesday, 22nd May 2024 vs. Seattle 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, 29th May 2024 at LAA 9:30 pm.

Wednesday, 5th June vs. Minnesota 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, 12th June 2024 at Kansas City 8:00 pm.

Wednesday, 19th June 2024 vs. Baltimore 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, 26th June 2024 at NYM 7:00 pm.

Wednesday 3rd July 2024 vs. Cincinnati 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, 10th July 2024 at Tampa Bay 6:30 pm.

Friday, 26th July 2024 at Boston 7:00 pm.

Monday, 29th July 2024 at Philadelphia 6:30 pm.

Wednesday, 7th August 2024 vs. LAA 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, 14th August 2024 at CWS 8:00 pm.

Wednesday, 21st August vs. Cleveland 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, 28th August 2024 at Washington 6:30 pm.

Wednesday, 4th September 2024 at Texas 8:00 pm.

Wednesday, 11th September 2024 vs. Kansas City 7:00 pm.

Yankees will seek to recapture the imagination of their fanbase

Although streaming-inclined Yankee fans have a great option at their fingertips, their willingness to watch their team will depend on performance. Now with a spring record of 3-2, fans are anxiously waiting to see more of new hires like Marcus Stroman and Juan Soto, but also familiar names like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. These names will seek to ensure that viewership does not tail off in the late stages of the season, like it did in 2023.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.