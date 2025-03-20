Can Marcelo Mayer crack the Red Sox lineup on Opening Day? Taking a look at prospect's chances at 2B

Marcelo Mayer is among the top prospects brought up in the Boston Red Sox organization. The #12 overall prospect, as ranked by the MLB, now has a clear chance of making it to Opening Day as the team's second baseman.

Alongside Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell, Mayer makes up the highly anticipated Red Sox prospect trio ready to take the baseball word by storm. Despite being the lowest on the list out of the three, Mayer has the best chance at making his MLB debut because of the Red Sox's lack of options in the center of the diamond.

After a lot of experimentation last season, the Red Sox weren't able to find a full-time solution to their 2B problem. They tested almost half a season with Enmanuel Valdez but results weren't fruitful. They are left with David Hamilton as the only option after Trent Grissom was optioned to minor league camp. Hamilton is hitting at just .239 all Spring.

This has led to the possibility that Mayer might get the nod ahead of him. The 22-year-old has been electric in Spring Training, hitting 11-for-31 with 10 RBIs and a homer for a high 1.050 OPS. He is living up to expectations set after he signed a $6.66 million prospect deal, a franchise record.

Mayer has a tall 6'3'' frame for a second base position, which might have contributed to three major injuries over the last three seasons, limiting him to just 246 minor league appearances. However, a start at this point could be crucial for him to further develop his game.

Marcelo Mayer makes feelings known about getting the 2B opportunity for Red Sox

Marcelo Mayer has a sense that his big league debut might happen sooner than expected. Discussing his potential spot in the Opening Day lineup, the young player expressed his readiness, saying he is prepared if called upon.

“I think I'm always ready for anything, especially as a guy who's not established in the league at a position,” Mayer said. “You’ve got to be able to adapt and do whatever it takes.”

Apart from the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Red Sox have yet to provide a clear indication on their second baseman. They could have placed new signing Alex Bregman in the role with Rafael Devers at third, but Devers has been shifted to a designated hitter role.

