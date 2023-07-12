Can the MLB All-Star game end in a tie? Tiebreakers and rules for possible overtime explained

In the rare event that an MLB All-Star game ends the ninth inning in a tie, the game is decided by a Home Run Derby. You read that right, there is a shortened version of the legendary Home Run Derby to decide which league wins the Midsummer Classic.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared the details of the potentially dramatic end to the game on Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Remember, if this All-Star Game remains tied after 9 innings, the game will be decided by a Home Run Derby.

Each team selects three players, and each batters gets three swings.





This is a rule that has yet to have the chance to be put into practice, but fans would love to see it. A tie game giving the fans a bonus Home Run Derby to cap off the All-Star week festivites sounds almost too perfect.



Each team selects three players, and each batters gets three swings.

"This is better since the game doesnt matter. More entertaining. Lets see what happens!" - SheaHello

"This is better since the game doesnt matter. More entertaining. Lets see what happens!" - SheaHello

In the event of an MLB All-Star game tie after nine innings, fans would get one last electric event.

MLB All-Star Week has been a rousing success in 2023

93rd MLB All-Star match presented by Mastercard

Between the electric crowd in Seattle and an iconic home Run Derby performance from Julio Rodriguez, this annual event has lived up to the hype. This is MLB's best opportunity to showcase what their league is all about and draw in new fans.

With stars of the present in Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. being shown off as often as possible in an effort to promote the sport. Between this week and the fiery start to the season, MLB seems poised for a great summer and fall in 2023.

