Can MLB Draft picks play right away? Rules, regulations and rarity, examined

MLB Draft picks are not like the ones in the NFL or NBA. Those players, with a few exceptions, are part of the team and even starters from day one. Paul Skenes, Wyatt Langford and Max Clark are very unlikely to join their teams right away following last night's draft.

This is not because they're not allowed to. There is no requirement for any player to ever spend any amount of time in the minor leagues, even if they were the most recent MLB Draft pick.

It's just extremely rare. It could happen, as Paul Skenes, the top selection last night, believes he's close to ready for the majors. Whether or not he will actually make the rare leap remains to be seen.

Can MLB Draft picks play right away?

Very few MLB Draft picks have made the major leagues right away, but that's not to say it's impossible. Garrett Crochet debuted in 2020 after being selected by the Chicago White Sox. COVID eliminated the minor league seasons that year, but he still made the jump.

Garrett Crochet debuted as an MLB Draft pick without going to the minors

Mike Leake did it with the Cincinnati Reds in 2009. San Diego Padres draft pick Xavier Nady debuted in 2000 without playing in the minors.

Ariel Preto (Oakland Athletics, 2005), Darren Dreifort (Los Angeles Dodgers, 1993), John Olerud (Toronto Blue Jays, 1989) and a few others have done so.

Notice that most of these players aren't noteworthy, so it's not always a good idea to send draft picks right to the majors. It's not against MLB rules to do so, though.

