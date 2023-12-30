"Can he play shortstop?" - Giants fans show little interest in reports linking former Astros manager Dusty Baker with SF return

Since making his MLB debut as a player in 1968, Dusty Baker has become a fixture of the game. A longtime player and manager, the 74-year-old is estimated to have appeared in a whopping 3% of all MLB games ever played.

In 2023, Baker retired from his position as the head manager of the Houston Astros. Since coming on as the team's skipper in 2020, Baker led the 'Stros to four straight ALCS appearances, as well as the 2022 World Series title.

Although Dusty Baker retired, recent rumors have emerged that the manager-extraordinaire approached San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer about a potential job with the team. A native of nearby Riverside, California, Baker managed the Giants from 1993 until 2002, winning the NL pennant in his final season coaching in the Bay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Dusty Baker reveals he had conversations with Larry Baer about a possible return to the Giants organization" - SF Giants on NBCS

Despite the magnitude of the reports, San Francisco Giants fans are not very enthused. Although many acknowledged Baker's legendary status and plethora of contributions to the game, the prevailing thought is that resources need to be focused on the field.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After missing the postseason for the third time in four years, the Giants axed their manager, Gabe Kepler, at the end of the dissapointing 2023 season. Later in October, the Giants hired former San Diego Padres skipper Bob Melvin. However, the fanbase is still disillusioned with their team's lack of action.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With the exception of Jung Hoo Lee, a former KBO Rookie of the Year, the Giants have made very few offseason moves. Previously linked to the free agency races for Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and now Cody Bellinger, Giants fans think that there are more pressing concerns than giving the aged Dusty Baker a job in the front office.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dusty Baker would ultimately do little to solve Giants' woes

As celebrated as Baker is, and rightfully so, the Giants are in a position where they need big names in their lineup. With the Los Angeles Dodgers, a key divisional foe, looking poised to field one of the most talented teams in modern history, the stakes could not be higher.

Although hiring Baker would add some experience and wisdom to the organization, there is no subsitution for a superstar. With the beginning of the 2024 season approaching quickly, the Giants are running out of time to make the kinds of moves that they need to be making.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.