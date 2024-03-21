Can Shohei Ohtani opt out of his contract after Dodgers fire Ippei Mizuhara? Exploring the clause in Japanese star's record breaking deal

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani has found himself in a problem following the firing of his translator, Ippei Mizuhara, from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There were reports that Mizuhara was under investigation for his alleged role in wire transfers from Ohtani’s personal bank account to what appears to be a betting business in Southern California. As the Dodgers cut ties with Mizuhara, questions have arisen about Ohtani’s contract and possible opt-out terms.

One pressing subject among LA Dodgers fans is whether Mizuhara’s firing activates an opt-out clause in Ohtani’s record-breaking $700 million deal with the team.

However, research indicates that the answer is "no." There is, however, a clause that allegedly lets Ohtani get out of his current deal only if the team’s chairman, Mark Walter, or president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, leaves the team. Since neither executive’s exit is tied to Mizuhara’s firing, Ohtani’s contract status remains the same.

Nevertheless, Shohei Ohtani’s deal requires that an interpreter be provided, which is normal for players who speak Japanese. To meet their contractual obligations, the Dodgers are expected to quickly find a replacement for Mizuhara.

Shohei Ohtani is now allegedly involved in speculation and investigations related to his interpreter.

The ongoing story about Mizuhara’s firing sheds light on a bigger story that involves claims of wrongdoing with money and illegal gambling. The reason Mizuhara was fired is because there were a reported $4.5 million in wire transfers from Ohtani’s bank account to a bookmaking business that is being investigated by the federal government.

While initially attributing the transfers to covering Mizuhara’s gambling debts, conflicting statements have since emerged, with Ohtani’s lawyers stating that the player was the victim of "massive theft."

As federal authorities dig deeper into the case, it is still unclear how the situation will unfold. Amidst the uncertainty, one thing remains clear: Shohei Ohtani’s talent on the field continues to captivate fans, while events off the field showcase the complexity behind professional MLB contracts.

