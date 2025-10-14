“Can’t get away from this sound!” - Alex Rodriguez playfully laments David Ortiz’s relentless haunting after Yankees' playoff exit

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz, who once represented fierce rivals New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, respectively, don't leave a chance to pull each other's leg based on the team's performance.When the Red Sox lost in the wild card round, Rodriguez and Derek Jeter teased Ortiz a lot, but when the Yankees were eliminated in the ALDS, 'Big Papi' and the rest of the Fox Sports crew have been continuously trolling A-Rod.On Monday, before the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays ALCS Game 2 at Rogers Center, A-Rod uploaded a video in which he is imitating, like talking on a call about what went wrong with the Yankees this postseason. From behind, Ortiz is making large noises and teasing him. A-Rod captioned the video:&quot;Can’t get away from this sound 😂 Big Papi and the whole crew on @mlbonfox all postseason!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOrtiz didn't leave A-Rod alone, even in the comments section. Under the above post, he once again trolled the former Yankees star, writing:&quot;Chiquito l promise l’m not going to say it …… l lie daaaaaaa Yankees loseeee😂😂😂😂😂😂&quot;Comments sectionDerek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz predict 2025 ALCS winnerWith the Blue Jays beating the Yankees in the ALDS, and the Seattle Mariners advancing after beating the Detroit Tigers, expert predictions are in as all-time greats Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz predict which American League team will go to the 2025 World Series this postseason.Unanimous Hall of Famer and five-time World Series champion Jeter picked the Blue Jays, believing they would be too good for Seattle's pitching. Ortiz also picked the Blue Jays despite his love for the Mariners. He believes Toronto will win the ALCS in six games.Meanwhile, A-Rod went the other way and picked the Mariners. He says the ALCS will go all the way to Game 7 to decide the winner.So far, it seems A-Rod is winning the bet as the Mariners have crushed the Blue Jays in the first two ALCS games. The series is heading to Seattle with the Mariners holding a strong 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.