 "Can't imagine Yankees telling Aaron Judge" - Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez calls out Boston's treatment of Rafael Devers

The Boston Red Sox trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants came after a series sweep against the New York Yankees. The timing of the trade shocked baseball fans, but for people within the organization, it was a long time coming.

Rafael Devers was unhappy when the franchise signed Alex Bregman to a three-year $120 million contract and made him the primary third baseman ahead of the 2025 season, relegating Devers to a DH role.

Bregman had been the superior infielder, recording +21 Defensive Runs Saved and -28 Outs Above Average since Devers made his debut till the start of the current season. During the same time, Devers had -62 DRS and -28 OAA.

The differences between Devers and the organization, which started in the offseason, reached its zenith when Devers was asked to play first base after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury.

After his trade, several polarizing opinions came in. Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez, in conversation with MLB reporter Hector Gomez, spoke about the disrespect meted out to Devers by the team and compared them to the Yankees, saying Aaron Judge would never receive a similar treatment.

"Devers was humiliated (by the Red Sox). It's not about pride or ego. I think the team didn't respect him or communicate with him properly. I'm sure they didn't do that to Clemens. I can't imagine the Yankees telling Judge, 'Now we're moving you to catcher,'" Ramirez said.

David Ortiz has different take on Rafael Devers trade

David Ortiz, who was also on the live broadcast surrounding the trade discussion, pointed out Devers' fault in the process while citing a lack of communication from the Dominican infielder.

"There are baseball players who think they're bigger than the game, and the game is over 100 years old. What fucking company pays you $300 million to do whatever you want. They'd tell me "jump" and I'd jump; "roll" and I'd roll, that's why I'm a Hall of Famer and in Boston they love me because I was an employee.

"This is a business, it's not your house, it's not about what you want or don't want, this is a business that people have to put their clothes on to fight for and respect. Devers could have been the face of the Red Sox franchise," Ortiz said.

While Devers gears up to play on the West Coast, the Red Sox got their first win since the trade, winning 2-0 against the Mariners on the road on Monday to extend their win streak to six games.

