“Can’t just walk away before getting the call” - Fans respond to Juan Soto’s late timeout request leading to a strikeout during Yankees loss

Juan Soto has been a bright spot on the New York Yankees, but his performance in their last game against the Atlanta Braves was limited. During the bottom of the eighth inning, the Yankees slugger requested a timeout, but it was too late as the home plate umpire called it strike three.

While Soto felt he requested a timeout at the right moment, MLB fans believe it was too late since the Braves pitcher Joe Jimenez was almost ready to deliver his pitch. Fans immediately took to social media to comment on the incident.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions

"Can’t just walk away before getting the call. Entitled players are just as bad as entitled umpires," one fan wrote.

"Way too late can't argue that Soto," another fan wrote.

"The Yankees will try anything, won't they? Dude was already ready to throw. This makes me giddy," another fan added.

Comments continued to flow as several fans agreed that it was too late for Soto to make a timeout request.

"Someone tell Soto you can’t call timeout in the middle of a pitch," one fan chimed in.

"He was mid delivery. He didnt get time. And he shouldnt have," another fan agreed.

"He already started making his move to home. Way too late," one fan agreed.

Juan Soto has put in his best effort for the Yankees since his arrival. The slugger has been vocal about his opinions throughout his career. The Yanks are going through a rough patch after losing their second-straight series.

Juan Soto leads the Yankees with walks

Juano Soto has been great in smashing home runs, but the slugger has also been the best when it comes to walks. Soto leads the Yankees with 63 walks. His ability to take balls and get on base has been incredible for the Yanks. Following Soto is Aaron Judge with 58 walks.

Juan Soto has 18 home runs for his team with a .305 batting average. The slugger has a .431 OBP and a .994 OPS. Soto has 56 RBIs and drove in 62 runs in 279 appearances at the plate. The Yankees will face the New York Mets in their subway series after a day's rest.