"Can’t pay someone big money who doesn’t lead, is a wannabe superstar" "Back up the brinks truck and let it flow" - Toronto Blue Jays fans divided on potential extension for superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is currently the best player on the Toronto Blue Jays, and he recently opened up about upcoming contract negotiations. "Vladdy" is one of the top players in the MLB, but is in his fourth season in the league. While there is little reason to expect a massive dropoff in performance, some fans are wary of it.

If they shell out the big bucks for a young player who fails to live up to expectations, the franchise could be set back for years. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made it known that he wants to be with the team long term, and he has given plenty of reasons for the team to want to keep him.

Tim and Friends posted comments from Vladdy, hoping for a long-term deal to be signed this offseason.

Tim and Friends @timandfriends



What contract would you offer Vladdy this offseason? Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he hopes to get a long-term deal done with the Jays this offseasonWhat contract would you offer Vladdy this offseason? Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he hopes to get a long-term deal done with the Jays this offseason 😯What contract would you offer Vladdy this offseason? https://t.co/Sgs8T619g1

Despite the extremely high level of play Vladdy has achieved, Toronto Blue Jays fans were not in agreement on a pontial contract.

Marcel Masse @MarcelMasse6 @timandfriends I would wait till playoffs are done. If he continues to choke in crucial situations then pay him what he deserves. Not much. Can’t pay someone big money who doesn’t lead, is a wannabe superstar but can’t live up to the billing. Maybe next year?? @timandfriends I would wait till playoffs are done. If he continues to choke in crucial situations then pay him what he deserves. Not much. Can’t pay someone big money who doesn’t lead, is a wannabe superstar but can’t live up to the billing. Maybe next year??

This is likely due, in part, to the fact that Vladdy is having a down year by his standards.

Adam @aharty0916 @timandfriends Not even close to what I would've offered him after last season. @timandfriends Not even close to what I would've offered him after last season.

MVP-caliber players, on the other hand, do not come along often. Keeping him long term is a top priority for many fans.

Amanda @AmandaDianeM Tim and Friends @timandfriends



What contract would you offer Vladdy this offseason? Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he hopes to get a long-term deal done with the Jays this offseasonWhat contract would you offer Vladdy this offseason? Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he hopes to get a long-term deal done with the Jays this offseason 😯What contract would you offer Vladdy this offseason? https://t.co/Sgs8T619g1 Back up the brinks truck and let it flow. twitter.com/timandfriends/… Back up the brinks truck and let it flow. twitter.com/timandfriends/…

However this contract situation plays out, it will be one of the most influential in Blue Jays history.

Rachel Miller @RachelErinM twitter.com/timandfriends/… Tim and Friends @timandfriends



What contract would you offer Vladdy this offseason? Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he hopes to get a long-term deal done with the Jays this offseasonWhat contract would you offer Vladdy this offseason? Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he hopes to get a long-term deal done with the Jays this offseason 😯What contract would you offer Vladdy this offseason? https://t.co/Sgs8T619g1 This is the most important signing Shapiro and Atkins will make in their career with this team. If they don’t get this done, they’ve failed this organization. Plain and simple. #BlueJays This is the most important signing Shapiro and Atkins will make in their career with this team. If they don’t get this done, they’ve failed this organization. Plain and simple. #BlueJays twitter.com/timandfriends/…

There is some concern that the Toronto Blue Jays ownership won't be willing to pay out for what will likely be a massive contract.

Brandon Patterson @patterdome17 @timandfriends Rogers is not going to open up their purse for this guy. He'll walk and sign somewhere else @timandfriends Rogers is not going to open up their purse for this guy. He'll walk and sign somewhere else

The Rogers ownership group that owns the Blue Jays is one of the wealthiest in professional sports. If they want to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. long term, they have the ability to. Seeing Vladdy get the contract he has earned would bring joy to the fan base. As long as the contract is with the Blue Jays.

Gor @thegor27 @timandfriends give him a blank check who cares @timandfriends give him a blank check who cares

Nothing is certain in the MLB, and not every contract will work out as many fans know.

fred5oh @fred5oh @timandfriends This year he declined offensively, he may not even get 30 home runs. @timandfriends This year he declined offensively, he may not even get 30 home runs.

Fears and doubts over a long-term deal will always be present, but a player like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is worth the risk.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. need to hammer out an agreement

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays

Both sides would benefit from avoiding a round of arbitration. If Vladdy and the Blue Jays can reach a long-term agreement, the team will be set up for years to come. He is a franchise cornerstone kind of player, and players like that do not come often.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could go down as one of the best players in Toronto Blue Jays history if he signs with them long-term.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far