“Can't shuffle without ankles” - Fans tease Juan Soto after Chris Bassist’s curveball brings Yankees star to his knees

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt's curveball caught Juan Soto swinging air in a spring training game between the Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark on Friday afternoon.

The All-Star outfielder was brought to his knees while chasing Bassitt's filthy 69-mph breaking ball. The rare moment of Soto getting fooled by a pitcher happened in the third inning. Check out the video of Soto getting intimated at the plate:

Fans couldn't hold back as they commented on the moment.

"Can't shuffle without ankles," one fan said.

Another compared the moment to how Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic does it to defenders guarding him on the NBA court.

"Thats a doncic. A slow moving ankle breaker," another fan said.

Here are a few reactions:

Juan Soto is known for his strict plate discipline, which has helped him achieve a career .421 on-base percentage. But every once in a while, even the best of them can get fooled.

Soto went hitless in his three at-bats, while Bassitt pitched 4.1 innings for four hits and one earned run.

Mets joining in Juan Soto's early sweepstakes rumors could give tough competition to Yankees

Juan Soto was acquired by the Yankees earlier this season from the San Diego Padres.

He's in his last year of team control and will enter free agency once the 2024 season concludes. Rumors suggest that it won't be easy for the Yankees to retain his services, as another New York team could be in the bidding war.

According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Mets will be the biggest threat to the Yankees in Soto's sweepstakes.

"Juan Soto began his Yankees tenure with a bang — 10 at-bats in, he had a .500/.750/1.800/2.550 slash line — and folks are figuring it will be a very long New York career," Heyman said. "But will it be with the Yankees or Mets?"

"Sure, the Yankees have the distinct advantage of having his undivided attention for most of 2024 to sell him on life in pinstripes. However, folks around the game are suggesting that after a year on practical free-agent hiatus, Steve Cohen’s Mets may become the biggest competitor for Soto’s services."

He added:

"Cohen and the Mets are expected to be back in spending mode next winter, as he told Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and us," Heyman added.

It's still early days, but the Yankees will go all out for him if Juan Soto's stay can help them prosper in the postseason.

