"We know the answer and it ain't covered in pinstripes" "Yankees will win 9 more games than the Mets" - New York Yankees and New York Mets fans fiercely debate which team will end 2022 with a better record

The rivalry before the New York Yankees and New York Mets is as fierce as ever. Both teams are excelling in 2022. Arguments about which team will end the season with more wins abound. Both teams currently have 70 wins. However, they seem to be heading in different directions.

The New York Mets have been steadily improving all season. Now, they look nearly unbeatable. With the second-best record in the National League, they are a credible threat to win it all.

After starting the season at a blistering pace, the New York Yankees have fallen back down to Earth. They are currently on a five-game losing streak. They hope to return to their dominant form soon.

This tweet from the MLB is what kicked off this debate.

MLB @MLB Through 109 games, both New York teams have the same record. 🤯



Given how passionate and large both fanbases are, it's no surprise that the debate was filled with passion.

Yankees fans are used to winning this matchup. They don't see it changing anytime soon.

Mets fans just feel like something is different this year. They could very well be right.

Injuries will also undoubtedly play a role in the final records of both teams.

New York Mets fans certainly see an easier schedule in the future. They believe that will give them the edge over the New York Yankees.

Mets Thoughts @thoughts_mets @MLB @Yankees @Mets The Mets September is pretty easy ngl do if they don’t end with a better record then something went wrong. Yanks division is harder overall since Orioles and Red Sox combined are better than the Nats and Marlins (mostly the Nats) @MLB @Yankees @Mets The Mets September is pretty easy ngl do if they don’t end with a better record then something went wrong. Yanks division is harder overall since Orioles and Red Sox combined are better than the Nats and Marlins (mostly the Nats)

Blind optimism will always have its place in any discussion such as this.

Preston_ILoveFootball @PIlovefootball @MLB @Yankees @Mets Yankees will have a very go September I CAN FEEL FIRE COMING @MLB @Yankees @Mets Yankees will have a very go September I CAN FEEL FIRE COMING 🔥🔥🔥

For all the New York Mets have done this season, they are certainly a fair team to pick. The fans have certainly not forgotten how to trash talk either.

It is exceedingly difficult to change people's minds when sports history is involved. The Yankees have dominated the matchup for so long. Many don't think it's possible for the Mets to pull this off.

This historic rivalry will add another chapter to its storied history this season. Both fanbases are desperate to be on the winning team.

New York Mets and New York Yankees could meet in the World Series

Mets celebrating a win over the New York Yankees

A subway series to determine the World Series champion would be a baseball fan's dream. The two best MLB teams being from the same city would generate such a personal and intense seven-game series.

While unlikely, both teams certainly have the talent to get there. If they do, New York will be the undisputed center of the baseball world.

