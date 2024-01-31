"Can’t stay healthy as a 1 inning guy" - Yankees fans pessimistic as oft-injured Jonathan Loaisiga reportedly set for multi-inning role

The New York Yankees are looking to bounce back from a disastrous 2023 season that saw the iconic franchise miss the postseason altogether. In response to their poor performance last year, New York has made a number of offseason moves to revitalize their roster in the hopes of returning to World Series contention.

One of the biggest moves that the New York Yankees have made this offseason was the acquisition of Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres. The two outfielders were sent to New York in exchange for a whopping five players, including Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, Drew Thorpe, and Kyle Higashioka.

One of the key pieces in the trade for San Diego was Michael King. The 28-year-old pitcher is coming off the best season of his career. In 2023, King served as both a starter and multi-inning relief pitcher for New York and is expected to be given a prominent spot in San Diego's rotation this season.

Although King helped New York land Juan Soto, his absence from the team's pitching staff is something they are already looking to address. According to MLB insider Gary Phillips, the Bronx Bombers might look to Jonathan Loaisiga to fill the vacant role.

Jonathan Loaisiga has shown flashes in the past but has struggled to remain healthy throughout his career. This is something that New York Yankees fans have pointed out on social media. Following the report, the notoriously outspoken fanbase took to social media to express their pessimism about the potential move.

Many of the fans opposed to the idea have pointed to the fact that Jonathan Loaisiga has simply been unable to remain healthy. Some fans have even made jokes at his expense saying that he has been unable to remain healthy as a single-inning pitcher, and adding additional innings will only make matters worse.

New York Yankees fans might have no choice but to embrace Jonathan Loaisiga in a multi-inning role

Even though it is true that Loaisiga has struggled to remain healthy throughout his career, the Bronx Bombers may be running out of options. In recent weeks, the relief pitcher free agent market has begun to shrink, with a number of veteran bullpen arms inking deals with clubs for the upcoming season.

The latest such signing came on Wednesday when former Yankees relief pitcher Wandy Peralta agreed to a four-year, $16.5 million deal to join the San Diego Padres. The signing of Peralta comes on the heels of another Yankees target, Hector Neris, joining the Chicago Cubs on a one-year deal.

