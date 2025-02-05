"Can't use same tactic you do with Juan Soto" - Justin Verlander's brother gives verdict on Scott Boras amid Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman situation

Although four-time All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso and two-time World Series-winning third baseman Alex Bregman were rated as the top free agents in their respective positions, they are still unattached to any team at the moment. Both players have Scott Boras as their representative, but the super agent has failed to work his magic on them like he did for Juan Soto.

Ben Verlander, brother of three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, believes Scott Boras is largely responsible for Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman still being unsigned in the free agent market. Verlander stated that Boras has the ability to get the best for elite free agents such as Soto, but his strategy does not work well for those rated slightly below that level, such as Alonso and Bregman.

Besides working as a baseball analyst, Ben Verlander is the host of the Flippin' Bats podcast. He gave his opinion regarding Scott Boras during the show on Tuesday. [34:40 - 40:55]

"I think Scott Boras is the best guy for A to A-plus free agents. I think Scott Boras, over the last couple of years, has been doing a disservice for those players that are B to B-plus players, the Alex Bregmans and the Pete Alonsos. I don't think he has the same leverage with those guys, and I don't think he's doing them any favors," Verlander said.

"You don't have the same leverage with Pete Alonso that you do with Juan Soto. You don't have the same leverage with Alex Bregman that you do with your other superstars that are signing other long-term deals," he added. "You can't use the same tactic that you do with Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman that you do with Juan Soto."

Scott Boras secured Juan Soto a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets after setting up a bidding war with their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, for the marquee free agent.

Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman are losing leverage: Ben Verlander

Scott Boras helped Juan Soto earn the largest deal in sports history (Image Source: IMAGN)

Pete Alonso had signed Scott Boras as his agent after he was offered a seven-year, $153 million extension by the New York Mets in 2023. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman had reportedly handed a six-year, $156 million contract earlier in this offseason. Ben Verlander feels neither player is going to get a better deal again.

"Bigger issue for pitchers than hitters, but it is an issue for everybody," he said. "I think Alonso and Bregman are losing leverage as we go, and I don't think either of them is going to get the deal that they were hoping for or wanted. Maybe they might've gotten that earlier in the offseason."

Last year, left-handed starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery fired Scott Boras as his agent and later publicly criticized the agent for messing up his free agency.

