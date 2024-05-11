"Can’t wait to try your meat" - Kiké Hernández steals the show with hilarious reaction to Clayton Kershaw's 'Kershaw Beef' product launch

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is stepping foot into the beef world. The 10-time All-Star has launched a variety of limited-time boxes full of different high-quality meats.

There were only 500 in stock when the supply was dropped yesterday, and they are going fast. If you want to try Kershaw's new venture, you can do so at kershawbeef.com.

The cheapest box is $90 including shipping and contains five randomly picked packages of beef. The most expensive box is $300 and includes ground beef, sliders, meatballs, sausages, beef sticks, burgers, ribeyes, filets, and fajitas.

While this is a surprise venture from Kershaw, his teammates are excited about it. Kiké Hernández left a comment on the post that had people losing their minds.

"Can't wait to try your meat Kersh!" - said Hernandez.

Instagram Comment

Hernandez is known to play his part on social media. The MLB utility man certainly won the comment section with this one.

What is included in Clayton Kershaw's beef boxes?

Los Angeles Dodgers - Clayton Kershaw (Image via USA Today)

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw put a lot of thought into creating these boxes. There is something for just about everyone, that is, if you eat meat.

While we have already discussed the lowest-tier box for $90, the next step up costs $120 including shipping. In this box, you will get three pounds of ground beef, four 1/3 burger patties, a chuck-eye steak, one pound of sausage, one beef stick, and one pound of stew meat.

A step above that is called the "Tailgater" box. In this, you will receive two pounds of ground beef, 1.5 pounds of meatballs, 1.5 pounds of beef sticks, 1.5 lbs of patties, one ribeye, and a sirloin for $170.

The "Minor League" box costs $200 and includes three pounds of ground beef, 1.5 pounds pound of beef sticks, two 1.5 pounds of patties, one sirloin, and two slices of beef bacon.

The "Big League" box is $250 and includes three pounds of ground beef, 1.5 pounds of sliders, and 1.5 pounds of meatballs. It also includes one pound of beef sticks, four 1/3 patties, two New York strips, and three sirloins.

As mentioned earlier, quantities are limited. If you want to get a chance at securing some Kershaw beef, then you better move fast. And for those wondering when the 2020 World Series winner will be back on the mound, he recently threw a bullpen at the beginning of May.

