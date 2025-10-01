  • home icon
  "Can y'all haters put hate aside for one day" - Braves fans saddened by Brian Snitker's departure from managerial role

"Can y'all haters put hate aside for one day" - Braves fans saddened by Brian Snitker's departure from managerial role

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Oct 01, 2025 15:33 GMT
The Atlanta Braves recently relieved skipper Brian Snitker from his managerial duties. In the statement, Snitker will be moved to an advisory role starting in 2026 as the club looks for a replacement to lead the clubhouse. Snitker has been a Brave through and through since his appointment as a bullpen coach in 1985.

From then, he would bounce around different coaching roles within the organization before being named as an interim manager on May 17, 2016 following Fredi Gonzalez's firing. In October of the same season, he was permanently signed for the role.

Given the sentimental bond that Snitker has built with the team, fans have expressed their support and at the same time, sadness about Snitker's retirement as manager.

"Can y'all haters put the hate aside for ONE day and give this man the respect he deserves," one fan becried.
Snitker was instrumental in breaking the 25-year title drought after steering the Braves to the World Series title in 2021. In addition, the tactician also led the team to six NL East crowns, seven postseason appearances, and 811 total victories that puts him just below Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Frank Selee for most managerial wins with the franchise.

With the veteran mentor's departure, all eyes will be on the team's front office for the next steps as the team rebuilds. It has been a disastrous season for the Braves in 2025 as injuries to stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider derailed any momentum that the squad tried to build up. Atlanta finished fourth in the NL East with a disappointing 76-86 record as the organization missed its first postseason since 2017 and the first since Snitker's permanent appointment.

Two-time World Series champion Charlie Morton gets fairy tale ending with Braves

Former World Series-winning pitcher Charlie Morton was granted a rare wish as he was able to retire as a member of the Braves, the team that selected him in the 2002 MLB Draft. After starting the 2025 campaign with the Orioles, Morton was dealt to the Tigers before being let go after nine starts.

As fate would dictate, he had the privilege of being signed by the Braves on September 22, 2025 and made his final start on the last day of the regular season, for his third and final stint with the club. Morton finished his final mound outing after just 1 1/3 innings with two hits and a walk surrendered.

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

