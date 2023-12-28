Can Yoshinobu Yamamoto speak English? Exploring Dodgers ace's linguistic background

While Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the new Japanese pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has not given an interview in English yet, reports say that he has begun studying the language as he makes his transition to the MLB.

The young ace has a signed a long-term, lucrative contract with the Dodgers and is expected to grow into one of the central players in the roster. His agent Joel Wolfe has reportedly said that Yamamoto does not speak English but has already begun studying it to make his move to the US smoother.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto played in the NPB for the Orix Buffaloes for the last six years and has virtually won every award possible for a string pitcher. His domination of the league was such that he has been branded by many as the most exciting pitcher to come out of Japan. He has won the Japan Series along with multiple individual awards and has received a contract to match.

Having spent his entire life studying and playing in his home country of Japan, Yamamoto is not confident enough with his English to give an interview yet. However, his agent Joel Wolfe has revealed that Yamamoto's sister is an English teacher in Japan and that he himself has started studying the language.

It will help him assimilate to his new environment, and MLB fans can look forward to hear him speak English in the near future.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto says he would have signed for the Dodgers even without Ohtani's presence

While there's no doubt that reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani played a significant role in Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, the young ace says that he would have joined them regardless.

The MLB newcomer said in a recent press conference that Ohtani isn't the sole reason why he signed with the Dodgers.

"I wouldn't say he was the sole reason in deciding to come here, and if he went somewhere else I probably would have still ended up in L.A. Winning now and winning into the future was probably the most important thing in making this decision."

Yamamoto agreed a 12-year, $325 milion deal with the Dodgers soon after Ohtani signed with the LA team, leading to the two international teammates' reunion.

