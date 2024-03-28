“Cancel the season” – Yankees fans frustrated as team hits third double-play in first four innings of new campaign

The New York Yankees opened up their season against a tough opponent on Thursday, the Houston Astros. This is one of the most highly-anticipated series during Opening Day.

It has proved to be so, as both teams have battled. However, the Bronx Bombers have had trouble staying out of double plays. They grounded into three double plays through four innings, which are always momentum-killers.

It is tough to win games at this level while grounding into that many double plays in such a short time. The Astros have yet to ground into a double play through six innings.

The offensive struggles have frustrated Yankees fans. They were hoping that their offense would be a bit more consistent than what they are currently showing.

"Cancel the season" one fan posted.

"I got heartburn just getting thru ST, so not watching til they improve" another fan posted.

The Yanks will have to tone down the amount of times they hit into double plays this season. Their lineup is too good to be giving gifts to the opposing team.

Outside of double plays, the Yankees have looked strong

New York Yankees - Oswaldo Cabrera (Image via Getty)

The New York Yankees are entering the 2024 season with a lot to prove. The 2023 season was a disaster for them, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The fanbase will not allow another season of mediocrity, and the front office understands that. That is why they made moves to acquire players like Marcus Stroman and Juan Soto.

Nestor Cortes got the ball for the club on Thursday, given Gerrit Cole is injured and Stroman did not want the Opening Day start. After he struggled early, Cortes found his rhythm.

Cortes let up four runs in the first two innings but battled back to keep Houston off the board the next three. He was bailed after the Bronx Bombers got hot at the plate. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a homer, while Anthony Rizzo, Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto, and Anthony Volpe hit RBIs.

The club was able to get to Framber Valdez, who is one of the Astros' strongest pitchers. They also got to Houston's impressive bullpen, scoring runs off of Ryan Pressly.

If the Yanks can live up to their offensive expectations this season, they will be a tough team to take down in a series. That lineup is full of stellar hitters.

