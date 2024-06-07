“Captain doing captain type of stuff” – Fans praise Aaron Judge as slugger plays left field for first time in his career at Yankee Stadium

On Thursday, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees took on the Minnesota Twins for the finale of their three-game series. The Bronx Bombers already won the series, winning the first two games, but are looking to complete the sweep.

Manager Aaron Boone decided to share things up defensively, shifting Judge over to left field while Trent Grisham plays centerfield. This is the first time Judge has ever played left field at Yankee Stadium.

This is not the first time Judge has played left field in his career, as he started three games in left field in Baltimore against the Orioles earlier this year. So, he is not completely unfamiliar with the position.

Given his versatility, fans are praising the former American League MVP. There is seemingly nothing Judge cannot do.

"Captain doing captain type of stuff" - one fan posted.

"I like it" - posted another.

"Great he's only hitting two bombs now" - posted another.

Unlike their outfield rotation last season, the Yankees have multiple options. And that will only increase if they decide to call up exciting prospect Jasson Dominguez.

"He should get used to it. Jasson is the future cf" - said another fan.

"A move to first base should be in the near future. Keep him healthy. Extend career" - said another.

"They're getting ready for Jasson in center" - said another.

Fans believe a position change is soon coming for Judge. They want to see the slugger extend his career and be a menace at the plate for the completion of his contract.

With Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge, is there a spot for Jasson Dominguez?

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge and Jasson Dominguez (Image via USA Today)

The Yankees just recently promoted Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A. He is one step away from joining the big-league club, but do they have a spot for him?

The Bronx Bombers are in a tough spot. They have gotten great production from Giancarlo Stanton at the DH spot, and Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Aaron Judge have been excellent in the outfield.

Dominguez does not have an immediate path to being an everyday player but could see some time as a backup. Trent Grisham has been woeful this season at the plate, hitting .051 over the course of 21 games.

However, Boone could keep Dominguez down in the minors, allowing him to continue to develop. Yanks fans will have to wait to see how this plays out.

