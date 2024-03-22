"Cardinals AARP rotation breaking down already" - St. Louis fans pessimistic as Sonny Gray set to open season on IL with hamstring strain

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray has been dealing with a hamstring issue this spring. While the club remained hopeful he would be ready for Opening Day, that will not be the case.

On Friday, manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that Gray would start the season on the IL. He will pitch in a minor league game on Saturday and two more times after that before joining the club.

The club is hopeful that Sonny Gray will be ready to go by mid-April. That leaves Miles Mikolas and Lance Lynn to pick up the slack until Gray is healthy enough to return to the rotation.

This is not how Cardinals fans envisioned their season starting. They are coming off a disastrous 2023 season where the club finished last in the National League Central.

"Cardinals AARP rotation breaking down already, no one is surprised" one fan posted.

"Huh. Who could've saw that coming" another fan posted.

Gray joins a long list of Cards starting their season on the IL. They are limping into the new season.

Cardinals are facing multiple injuries after latest report from Sonny Gray

St. Louis Cardinals - Oliver Marmol (Image via Getty)

The St. Louis Cardinals are already facing a handful of injuries with Opening Day right around the corner. So far, five players will start their seasons on the injured list.

Projected starting center fielder Tommy Edman was shut down last week after experiencing wrist discomfort. This is something that troubled him last season, and he even had surgery on his wrist back in October. There is no timetable for when he will be able to return.

Lars Nootbaar will also start the season on the IL as the slugger is recovering from two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage. A specific timetable to return has not been announced.

On the pitching side, Drew Rom and Keynan Middleton have been shut down due to forearm issues. Pile that on top of Sonny Gray missing the start of the season, this team is decimated by injuries.

For those looking for a positive note, most of these injuries should not require a lengthy IL stint. Most will be able to return after their 10 and 15-day IL stints.

The Cards open up their season on March 28 on the road when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Miles Mikolas has already been announced as the team's Opening Day starter after news of Gray heading to the IL.

