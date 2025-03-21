Cardinals analyst makes bold prediction on Nolan Arenado’s 2025 season after failed trade talks

It's been a curious offseason to say the least for Nolan Arenado. The 10-time Gold Glove Award winner has seemingly been on the trade block since last season, however, there has yet to be a move for the superstar third baseman.

Ad

The St. Louis Cardinals have entered a new era in the club's history, moving on from some of their veteran stars such as Paul Goldschmidt. While it appeared that Nolan Arenado would be the next player on the go, the superstar reportedly used his no-trade clause to veto a deal that would have sent him to the Houston Astros.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After trade rumors swirled all offseason, it appears that Arenado could be on track to be in the lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day. That being said, there is still a chance that he could be dealt at some point this season. This is something that Cardinals analyst Thomas Gauvain expressed on the latest episode of Locked On Cardinals.

"It's a double dipper for Nolan Arenado. The first part is that I think he will be traded by the end of the year, which might not be bold... The other half might be bold, he is entering his age 34 season and I'm predicting him to win MVP votes again. Not to win MVP, probably not finish in the top 5 but maybe number 9 or 10 [13:01]" Gauvain explained.

Ad

There is certainly a chance that Nolan Arenado is able to bounceback from a disappointing 2024 campaign which saw him post his lowest home run total since his rookie season with 16. He is only two years removed from finishing at an NL MVP Finalist, so if he could turn back the clock, he could have a nice season ahead of him.

"He seems motivated this year. He's had the weight change. He added strength to himself this offseason and he seemed to adjust his preparations. I think his mindset is in the right place too. He's got a chip on his shoulder, trying to prove people wrong [13:25]," Gauvain continued.

Ad

Nolan Arenado continues to be linked to the New York Yankees

As the old saying goes, "When there's smoke, there's fire." Well, in the case of Nolan Arenado and the New York Yankees, this is a full-on blaze. The two sides have been linked to one another all offseason and now they once again find themselves mentioned in trade rumors.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Following the injuries to players such as Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, the New York Yankees might need to do something drastic or risk wasting another year of Aaron Judge's prime. Arenado could be the perfect fit for the Yankees, however he holds a full no-trade clause, so he would have final say on all trade-related discussions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback