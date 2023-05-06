When star catcher Yadier Molina announced last year that he'd be retiring from baseball at the end of the 2022 season, St. Louis Cardinals fans knew that they'd be losing a true star.

Since joining the Cardinals in 2004, the Puerto Rican catcher posted a career slashline of .277/.327/.399 to compliment his 176 home runs and 1,022 RBIs over his 19-year career.

In a recent appearance on baseball talk show Foul Territory, Molina's former teammate A.J. Pierzynski recalled how he had never seen a player exemplify better leadership qualities than Yadier Molina. Pierzynski, who played on the Cards for part of the 2014 season, claimed that then-manager Mike Matheny would take into account Yadi's opinion when it came to game strategy.

Fans took Pierzynski's claims as a veiled endorsement of calling back the now-40 year old Yadier Molina to manage the team. Admittedly, the St. Louis Cardinals' current situation makes any change appear attractive.

Molina proved his managerial capabilities in the recent World Baseball Classic, when he took on the role of Team Puerto Rico's head coach. Although his team's tournament ended in a heartbreaking quarterfinal loss against Mexico, his prowess was duly noted by fans.

After his retirement, Yaider Molina's name immediately came up as a potential successor to current manager Oliver Marmol. At 36, Marmol is the youngest active manager in the MLB.

After opening up the 2023 season with a 10-23 record, the Cards now find themselves 10 games behind the divisional leading Pittsburgh Pirates, and last place in the NL Central.

Yadier "Yadi" Molina was first noticed by MLB scouts when he was a high school player in Puerto Rico. His father worked tirelessly with him, and his brothers Benji and Jose, to ensure that they became the best players that they could be.

Jose won a World Series with the Los Angeles Angels in 2002 and again with the New York Yankees in 2009 before hanging up his glove in 2014.

Yadier Molina will always be near and dear to St. Louis Cardinals fans

When he retired, Yadi led the all-time leaderboard of putouts by a catcher, and occupied the second spot on the all-time list of defensive runs saves.

Although Yadier Molina's accolades are plentiful, his devotion to fans and apparent love of St. Louis makes it likely that he will be called upon by Cardinals fans in times of crisis for years to come. Whether or not he decides to insert himself into a managerial role with the only MLB team that he has ever known remains to be seen.

