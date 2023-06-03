Pitcher Giovanny Gallegos has come under fire from fans as the St. Louis Cardinals lost their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in disappointing fashion.

Gallegos gave away six runs in less than an inning to throw away his team's early lead and invite the Pirates into the game to ultimately win it 7-5. Fans were furious with the pitcher's performance and called for him to be dropped from the team.

Giovanny Gallegos made his MLB debut for the New York Yankees in 2017 after being signed as an international free agent in 2012. After less than a season since making his debut, Gallegos was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in the middle of the 2018 season.

The Mexican pitcher slowly made his way into the bullpen and by 2021 he was a key member of the Cardinals' pitching staff, taking on the role of a closer.

However, Gallegos has struggled in the last couple of seasons and it was epitomized by his performance against the Pirates on Friday. Gallegos took to the mound in the bottom of the seventh innings with the score 5-1 in his team's favor.

He was first hit by Carlos Santana on a two-run GR double before Ke'Bryan Hayes launched a three-run homer to give the Pirates a 6-5 lead. To make matters worse, next on the plate was Josh Palacios who went on to hit the first home run of his career.

Fans were in disbelief and took to social media to slam the pitcher's performance:

"Should have been cut two years ago. Joke," wrote one fan on Twitter. "One of the worst closers I have ever seen in my life," added another.

Dane Hoover @TheCoffeeCowboy “Gas Can” Gallegos is one of the worst closers I have ever seen in my life and how he has been with the @Cardinals for years is beyond me. I want answers, and I want jobs. “Gas Can” Gallegos is one of the worst closers I have ever seen in my life and how he has been with the @Cardinals for years is beyond me. I want answers, and I want jobs.

Holly Kate @hollyabramo @Cardinals Literally all on Gallegos. 15 pitches determined the whole game. I’m so annoyed. @Cardinals Literally all on Gallegos. 15 pitches determined the whole game. I’m so annoyed.

I have zero appetite for watching Giovanny Gallegos blow up free wins ever again.



#STLCards For the 53rd time, I'll say it:I have zero appetite for watching Giovanny Gallegos blow up free wins ever again. For the 53rd time, I'll say it:I have zero appetite for watching Giovanny Gallegos blow up free wins ever again.#STLCards

miserable red sox fan @2sprodtwitt Giovanny Gallegos is a genuinely horrible pitcher Giovanny Gallegos is a genuinely horrible pitcher

JRCovers @JR_Covers fucking blow up ass Giovanny Gallegos might be betting against himself. He always shits the bedfucking blow up ass Giovanny Gallegos might be betting against himself. He always shits the bed 😂 fucking blow up ass

ball season @DailyYardSale Giovanny Gallegos LIVES for (the other team's) big moments Giovanny Gallegos LIVES for (the other team's) big moments

Can Giovanny Gallegos save his future with the St. Louis Cardinals?

St. Louis Cardinals find themselves at the bottom of their division after their latest loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. They will surely be looking to make some changes in an attempt to save their MLB season and Giovanny Gallegos will probably be one of the players in danger of getting the boot.

He has not had a particularly good season and his latest performance has certainly lost him a lot of fans. The Cardinals have two more games against the Pirates over the weekend to try and salvage something from the series.

