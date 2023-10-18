Rumors have swirled that St. Louis Cardinals icon Yadier Molina's absence from the team will not be long. There are reports that he could be on the way back to the team in some sort of coaching capacity. The former catcher has been away from the team for one year in retirement.

He recently spoke about these rumors, admitting that he was definitely willing to join the team again. In fact, he claims that the ball is in their court if they want him to come back.

"When I went to see Adam Wainwright a couple of weeks ago, I had the opportunity to sit down with management and a few points were talked about. We hope that if something happens, it happens soon. They have the knowledge of my willingness to take a position in management or the coaching staff."

In plain terms, Molina made it clear that he has a desire to come back to the team and coach something. The former catcher is just waiting to see if they have a role for him or something he could be useful in.

What could Yadier Molina do with the Cardinals?

Yadier Molina is open to a return to the Cardinals in the coaching staff. In some form or fashion, he'd like to be involved with the team he spent his entire playing career for.

There are a number of potential roles he could fill. He could be a catching coach. He could be a bench coach. Molina could also be a base coach. There are a ton of different roles within a team's coaching staff, and they can always add more.

The former player managed Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic so he has managerial experience. He is also very familiar with the team, so this could be a really good match.

Yadier Molina managed Puerto Rico

All that is left is for the team to decide if and where they want to use him. Molina is willing, he just needs a role to do now.