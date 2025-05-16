  • home icon
  Cardinals insider gives verdict on Paul Goldschmidt replacement at first base 

Cardinals insider gives verdict on Paul Goldschmidt replacement at first base 

By Nishant Borooah
Modified May 16, 2025 10:46 GMT
Former Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium (Source: Getty)
Former Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium (Source: Getty)

With a quarter of the MLB season played, one St. Louis Cardinals insider has pointed out that Paul Goldschmidt's replacement at first base has been the better defensive player so far.

Since the former NL MVP's move to the New York Yankees, former catcher Willson Contreras has stepped in at first base and has been putting up elite defensive numbers in the Cardinals infield.

While Paul Goldschmidt was the Cardinals' starting first baseman until last season, Willson Contreras spent a huge chunk of the season in the IL due to a fractured forearm. This season, the former catcher has reinvented himself as a first baseman, a move which has served the St. Louis side well.

On Thursday's episode of the "Cardinal Territory" podcast, insider Bernie Miklasz compared Contreras' defensive numbers to Goldschmidt's and gave his verdict on the matter:

"This is not a shot at the great Paul Goldschmidt but a lot of Cardinals fans were saying, 'Goldy is so good defensively, Contreras, I don't know about this'. Take a look the the same numbers that we just talked about and see where Goldy ranks. I mean, Contreras has been better than Goldy defensively this season.
"I've watched some of these games recently where it's like, whoa, he just keeps making play after play. And how about the way he stretches out and digs errant throws out... it's like a gymnast or something, and he's big guy. I mean, he's really good down there," he added.

(from 11:10 mark onwards)

St. Louis has been a winning team this season thanks to a stellar defense, which has helped their starting rotation on multiple occasions. They have an MLB-high 24 outs above average and 19 runs prevented as a team and lead the league in team fielding percentage. Contreras at first base has been at the heart of their elite defense this season.

Willson Contreras extends on-base streak to 26 games during Cardinals' victory vs Phillies

Alongside putting up elite defensive numbers at first base, Willson Contreras has also been heating up from home plate for the St. Louis Cardinals in recent weeks. While Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber lost his MLB-leading 47-game on-base streak end in Game 1 against St. Louis, Contreras has taken over the lead.

Along with an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly during Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Contreras also extended his on-base streak to 26 games. He is now on a .256 average with six home runs and 25 RBIs, with an MLB-leading on-base streak.

