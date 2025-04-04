Cardinals legend Albert Pujols receives new role with United Nations as Goodwill Ambassasdor

Legendary St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols has been appointed to a new role as the United Nations Games Organization Goodwill Ambassador, during a ceremony in New York City. Cuban actor and producer Roberto Cavada disclosed the news on social media on Thursday night.

Albert Pujols is regarded as one of the finest players in the game's history, spending most of his 23-year MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He also represented the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers before retiring in 2022 with more than 700 home runs.

Roberto Cavada uploaded a clip of the ceremony announcing the Cardinals icon as a new UN ambassador for the sport on Instagram.

"First of all, excellent ambassadors, I want to thank you for this opportunity," Pujols said in his speech. "I'm really humbled and honored to be here by your side and be an ambassador for the game.

"I played 23 years in the major leagues, and I'm now retired. That's something I'll continue to do with the commissioner of baseball, Rob Manfred. Not just here in the United States but also in the Dominican Republic."

Albert Pujols was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2001. He made 11 All-Star Game appearances, winning three MVP honors and two World Series titles, besides finishing fourth on the all-time home-run list.

"It's about giving back and helping": Albert Pujols

Pujols ended his career with 703 home runs (Image Source: IMAGN)

During the speech at the ceremony, Albert Pujols underlined his goals as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for baseball.

"Through my foundation, the Pujols Family Foundation, we'll do all we can to grow the game and reach out," he said. "I believe we all have responsibilities. I had responsibilities on the field, but now that I'm retired, I'll continue with that responsibility.

"It's about giving back and helping," he added. "Through the game of baseball I have learnt friendship, education, and met a lot of great people who have taught me a lot of great things."

Albert Pujols was noted for his charitable work off the field during his playing days as well and received the Roberto Clemente Award in 2008.

The honor is voted by players to their peer who best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community iinvolvement and the individual's contribution in the MLB.

