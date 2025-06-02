Cardinals legend Albert Pujols and wife, Nicole, beam with pride as her daughter, Sophia, attends prom

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols celebrated a big moment off the field, involving his wife Nicole and her daughter, Sophia, who attended prom.
On Sunday, Nicole posted several photos from Sophia's prom night, including one where the three posed together.
“When God gives, He does it in abundance 💜🙏 #promgirl,” Nicole wrote in the caption.
For the prom night, Sophia wore a slate-blue gown, which had beadwork, tulle overlay and a matching cape-style sheer jacket. Nicole wore a white gown with a floral print while Pujols was in a suit with a white shirt and pocket square.
Albert Pujols tied the knot with Nicole Fernandez in 2023. She's the daughter of former Dominican Republic President Leonel Fernandez. Sophia is Nicole’s daughter from a previous relationship.
Albert Pujols and Nicole Fernandez celebrate daughter Sophia's graduation milestone
Albert Pujols and Nicole Fernandez were filled with pride, celebrating a major milestone in Sophia's life. She graduated from Carol Morgan School in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Nicole posted on Instagram as the entire family got together to be with Sophia on her academic milestone. Sophia posed with her diploma in hand and a bouquet of roses.
“You made it baby girl! 👩🏻🎓🙏💖!!!,” Nicole wrote in the caption.
Pujols wore a gray checked suit and blue tie while Nicole wore a light blue floral dress.
Pujols separated from his first wife, Deidre, before beginning his relationship with Nicole. The two were married since 2000, before Pujols had made his major league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2001.
They were married for over two decades, but their relationship came to a difficult end in 2022. Pujols announced separation and eventual divorce shortly after Deidre's brain surgery.
Albert and Deidre have five children together, including Isabella. The couple who started Pujols Family Foundation, drew inspiration from Isabella, who was born with Down syndrome.
Pujols describes Isabella as "perfect" and "smart." The family's foundation supports and raise awareness for those suffering from Down syndrome. According to Sport and Faith, Isabella aligns herself with Christian faith and has participated in Christian organizations like the Special Olympics.