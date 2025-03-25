Cardinals legend gives verdict on Francisco Lindor-led Mets infield

As the New York Mets prepare to start the 2025 MLB season, one Cardinals legend believes that the Francisco Lindor-led infield has taken a step back from last year.

The team's run in the NLCS last year was a result of some great hitting and sharp defensive work. Having lost Jose Iglesias over the winter, Kieth Hernandez believes that their infield will have to prove themselves with the new players coming up.

Heading into Opening Day, the Mets have retained most of their infield. To place Iglesias, New York turns to youngsters Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuna. Baty is expected to take over second base after impressing during Spring Training. However, he has been a third baseman during his career, so it remains to be seen if he can make the move to second base.

On The Show, St. Louis Cardinals legend Keith Hernandez, explained why he believes that the Mets infield is weaker than last year (27:34 - 30:04):

"Well, Francisco Lindor is a quality fielder and a big time shortstop. I still believe with all the new stuff in the game, there's some old standards. So you got to be strong up the middle to win - catching, center field, middle infield. I thought that Iglesias really solidified the defence last year. He played a second base that I've never seen anybody play... It allowed Mendoza, late in the game, to move him to third base and take out Vientos in a close game for defence."

He continued:

"So I think the defence on the infield is taking a step back. Vientos played a better third base than anybody thought. Whether Baty can play second base, that's not an easy position, turning double play for someone that has been a third baseman his whole career... Plus the fact that it's a position that Baty's just learning, that's going to be a negative.

"And it's also, he needs to hit. This is another chance for him and you don't want him to have another burden mentally about his defence. You want him to focus, he's having a great spring, hopefully it'll carry over."

Brett Baty is looking to follow in Mark Vientos' season last year and will get the chance to do so. Vientos cemented his place in the Mets lineup with some impressive slugging, so Baty will hope to do the same.

MLB analyst unconcerned with Francisco Lindor's slow start in Spring Training with the Mets

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has gotten off to a slow start in Spring Training this year, but MLB analyst Dan Plesac is confident that his numbers will pick up once regular season starts.

On MLB Tonight, Plesac explained:

"He was the most valuable player for the Mets on a really good team that made it to the postseason. You could make a case offensively he single-handedly carried them the last 4-5 weeks of the season."

Lindor started 2024 season slow as well but picked up his game in the second half. Hence, he's expected to do the same despite a quiet Spring Training. The Mets will start their 2025 season against the Houston Astros later this week.

