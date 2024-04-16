Cardinals legend and HOFer Whitey Herzog dies aged 92, cause of death unknown

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog has passed away at the age of 92. His cause of death has not yet been specified. The former manager was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010 and managed for 18 years in the big leagues.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Cardinals and Royals manager Whitey Herzog, a 2010 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee who won 3 NL pennants with the Cardinals in 1982, 1985 and 1987, NL manager of the year honors in 1985 and a World Series championship in 1982. He was 92."

Whitey Herzog's full name was Dorrel Norman Elvert Herzog, and he was ill for a few days before passing away. The former manager was surrounded by his close family during that time.

Former MLB manager Whitey Herzog passes away

Whitey Herzog was a Hall of Fame skipper who spent most of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, but in total, he had 1,281 career managerial wins with them, the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

Whitey Herzog also managed for the Royals

His family offered up this statement through the Cardinals:

“Whitey spent his last few days surrounded by his family. We have so appreciated all of the prayers and support from friends who knew he was very ill. Although it is hard for us to say goodbye, his peaceful passing was a blessing for him.”

Cardinals’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a press release via KDSK:

“On behalf of the entire St. Louis Cardinals organization, I would like to offer our condolences to the family and many friends of Whitey Herzog. Whitey and his teams played a big part in changing the direction of the Cardinals franchise in the early 1980s with an exciting style of play that would become known as 'Whitey Ball' throughout baseball. Whitey loved the Cardinals, their fans, and St. Louis. He will be sorely missed.”

Herzog was one of the more influential managers in MLB history. Our thoughts are with the Cardinals and his family at this time.

