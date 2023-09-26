For all intents and purposes, it appears that baseball fans everywhere have seen Adam Wainwright throw the last pitch of his storied MLB career. The 42-year-old legend of the St. Louis Cardinals has already announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2023 campaign, however, fans were optimistic that they would be able to see him pitch one last time.

Those hopes have seemingly been put to bed as St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol believes that Adam Wainwright has already thrown the final pitch of his career. If indeed Wainwright does not pitch again, his final out will have come during last Monday's shutout of the Milwaukee Brewers.

"#STLCards manager Oli Marmol on Adam Wainwright: “While we were in San Diego, he went out and played catch and the reality is, there's no way he'd be able to go out there and throw another inning. He gave it every ounce of what was left in that arm in that shutout for No. 200.” - @JohnDenton555

During the game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wainwright secured the 200th victory of his career, in what would be the final start of his 18-year career. Marmol believes that the 93 pitches he threw against the Brew Crew have left nothing remaining in his gas tank.

As it appears, Wainwright will be able to say that he left in all on the field last Monday, delivering his best outing of the season. En route to his 200th career victory, Wainwright pitched 7.0 innings giving up only four hits and two walks, while also recording three strikeouts in the process.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a special weekend planned for Adam Wainwright during the team's final homestand this year

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that the final weekend homestand will be a three-day celebration for the illustrious career of the renowned starting pitcher. The celebration of Adam Wainwright's 18-year career will stretch over the course of the entire weekend.

"The #STLCards are advertising a three-song performance by Adam Wainwright in his final homestand of his career. Tickets for the game on Sept. 30 will include Waino’s special postgame concert and fireworks." - @katiejwoo

Beginning on Friday, September 29th, fans will be treated to a Wainwright-theme shirt giveaway, which says “Forever in the Waino Era”. The club legend is set to perform three songs from his upcoming album after Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

It was expected that Wainwright was going to make his final St. Louis Cardinals appearance during this celebration weekend, however, Oli Marmol's comments have seemingly shut down that idea.