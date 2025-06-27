Cardinals’ Willson Contreras makes feelings clear after bench-clearing incident vs. Cubs

The Chicago Cubs shut down the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday to complete a series win after back-to-back victories. The win was marred by controversy after a heated exchange at the end of the game.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia let out a roar after striking out the Cardinals' Nolan Gorman to end the game. The closer turned around in the direction of Willson Contreras at first base, to share a few words.

The Cardinals star didn't like the reaction from the closer as he started walking towards the pitcher. The benches cleared with a brief verbal exchange between the players.

Following the game, Contreras made his feelings clear on the incident.

“I'm not trying to fight them,” Contreras said. “I just react to the heat of the moment. … I'm not trying to fight anybody. He did his job. The only thing that I didn't appreciate was the way he turned around. But once again, that’s just the heat of the game. He came out with a good staff to put another zero on the board, and they won today.”

Willson Contreras reveals reason behind his reaction on hit by pitch

Before the bench-clearing incident, Willson Contreras copped a 100.5 mph fastball on his hand from Daniel Palencia in the same inning. The former Cubs catcher was disgruntled by the hit by pitch.

"Last year, I got two broken bones,” Contreras said. “And I know he's not trying to hit anybody there. I know I react – the way I react. Again, I know he's not trying to. I just said, ‘Throw strikes.’ My reaction was bad. I take that back. I apologize to the Chicago Cubs. … But I'm not trying to get another broken bone.”

The Cubs reliever revealed the pitch wasn't intentional and his reaction was because of the heat of the moment.

"It’s just part of the game,” Palencia said. “I don’t want to hit that guy. I’ve been watching that guy since I was a kid. I’m proud of him -- what he’s doing for the game. Like I said, the moment was intense. Close game.”

It was a second consecutive scoreless game for the Cardinals as the visitors were defeated 8-0 in the second game of the series on Wednesday.

