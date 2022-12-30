Carlos Correa: A closer look at the two-time All-Star's net worth amid Mets contract saga

The baseball world has witnessed the signing of several historic contracts this offseason. There has been no storyline more interesting and confusing than the Carlos Correa contract saga.

The 28-year-old shortstop has been the talk of MLB Twitter all offseason. He originally signed a mega 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. However, the Giants backed out of the deal after concerns were raised during his physical.

After news of the physical came out, Correa went looking elsewhere and agreed to a deal with the New York Mets. The 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets has an average annual salary of just over $26 million. That's roughly $1 million less per season than his previous deal with the Giants.

"Carlos Correa and the Mets agree on a 12-year, $315M deal, per @JonHeyman" - FOX Sports: MLB

If a deal with the New York Mets is made official, Carlos Correa will see a significant jump in his personal net worth. According to wealthygorilla.com, Correa had a personal net worth of $7 million at the beginning of this month.

However, following a deal with the Mets, celebritynetworth.com estimates that the All-Star shortstop's net worth will jump to $50 million.

The current deal between Correa and the Mets may be in jeopardy. The team's medical staff has raised similar concerns as San Francisco. The holdup with Correa's contract involves a plate that was inserted into his leg when he fractured his right fibula in 2014. While he has never reinjured the area, he had a close call last season with the Minnesota Twins.

On a bang-bang play at second base, an infielder tagged Correa's plate. It caused a numbing vibration in his leg. The shortstop was quoted as saying, "It was a little scary, but when I moved,I knew I was good.”

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



Rosenthal writes that MLB has warned teams not to make public comments about pending agreements It might be difficult for the Mets to back out of the Carlos Correa deal because Steve Cohen already made public comments about it, per @Ken_Rosenthal Rosenthal writes that MLB has warned teams not to make public comments about pending agreements It might be difficult for the Mets to back out of the Carlos Correa deal because Steve Cohen already made public comments about it, per @Ken_Rosenthal Rosenthal writes that MLB has warned teams not to make public comments about pending agreements https://t.co/RMZSS8HQNX

"It might be difficult for the Mets to back out of the Carlos Correa deal because Steve Cohen already made public comments about it, per @Ken_Rosenthal. Rosenthal writes that MLB has warned teams not to make public comments about pending agreements" - Talkin' Baseball

While the outcome of the situation remains unclear, Correa will certainly be entering the 2023 season as a wealthy man.

A brief look at Carlos Correa's 2022 season

Last season with the Minnesota Twins, Correa posted a .291 batting average with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. Among qualified shortstops, Correa finished fourth in the MLB with a .983 fielding percentage.

Daniel Wexler @WexlerRules For context the best 3B in the history of the NYM David Wright had a career 133 OPS+ (2004-2013 137) Carlos Correa 2022 OPS+ was 140 with a career OPS+ of 129. Correa’s OPS+ the past 2 seasons is 135 #Mets For context the best 3B in the history of the NYM David Wright had a career 133 OPS+ (2004-2013 137) Carlos Correa 2022 OPS+ was 140 with a career OPS+ of 129. Correa’s OPS+ the past 2 seasons is 135 #Mets

"For context the best 3B in the history of the NYM David Wright had a career 133 OPS+ (2004-2013 137) Carlos Correa 2022 OPS+ was 140 with a career OPS+ of 129. Correa’s OPS+ the past 2 seasons is 135 #Mets" - Daniel Wexler

If he signs with the New York Mets, a move to third base may be in the cards for the two-time All-Star. Francisco Lindor is penciled in as the Mets' starting shortstop for the foreseeable future.

Poll : 0 votes