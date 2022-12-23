Francisco Lindor Stats: A look at the New York Mets star's 2022 season

With all of the excitement and disbelief surrounding the New York Mets this offseason, it's easy to forget that they already have superstars such as Francisco Lindor on their roster.

This is by no means a slight against Lindor, but the heavy-spending Mets have bolstered their roster with some of the biggest names in free agency.

SNY @SNYtv "Every sport needs goliaths and they also need competitive leadership."



The historic offseason has seen New York add Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, Omar Narvaez, Jose Peraza and David Robertson. They also re-signed Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and Adam Ottavino.

These new additions will join New York's already impressive roster that features the likes of the aforementioned Francisco Lindor, as well as All-Stars Pete Alonso, Max Scherzer, and Starling Marte.

Lindor is coming off an impressive 2022 season with the New York Mets, which saw the 29-year-old shortstop finish ninth in National League MVP voting. He ended the season with a .270 batting average, along with 26 home runs, 16 stolen bases and a career-high 107 RBIs.

It was a much-needed bounce-back season for the Puerto Rican All-Star, who struggled mightily in his first season in Queens. After being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians, Lindor only mustered a disappointing .230 batting average, with 20 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Now, with a star-studded cast around him, thanks to the additions of Carlos Correa and Justin Verlander, 2023 may be Francisco Lindor's best opportunity to win a World Series. If the Mets are to win this coming season, it will be their first title since 1986.

Metsmerized Online @Metsmerized Waking up again realizing the Mets infield has Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, and Carlos Correa.



A look at Francisco Lindor's MLB career

After being drafted by Cleveland as the 8th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, Lindor burst onto the scene in his 2015 rookie season.

In 99 games, the rookie shortstop ended the season with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs, setting a career-high .313 batting average. He finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting, losing out to his new teammate, Carlos Correa.

During his eight-year MLB career, Lindor has been selected to the All-Star team four times. He has won the Gold Glove award twice, as well as finished in the top ten of MVP voting on four occasions.

