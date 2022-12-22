New York Mets: How much has owner Steve Cohen spent in the 2022 offseason?

After a shocking turn of events following a concerning physical exam, Carlos Correa walked out of his deal with the San Francisco Giants, instead signing with the New York Mets. Correa, who originally signed an absurd 13-year, $350 million with the Giants, has now agreed to a 12-year, $315 million to join the Mets.

While the deal with San Francisco was agreed to, it was never made official as Correa still had to undergo his standard physical with the team. Despite being frowned upon, Correa and his team were still able to talk to other teams while the deal was still pending. This loophole allowed him to join the star-studded Mets after the Giants' medical staff remained hesitant.

It has been an offseason to remember for the New York Mets, who have spent more than $800 million on free agents. The $806 million spending spree from owner Steve Cohen included Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, Edwin Diaz, and Brandon Nimmo.

The hedge-fund magnate, who has a net worth approaching $20 billion, has been aggressively pursuing the New York Mets' first World Series championship since 1986. The Mets will enter the 2023 campaign with the highest payroll in MLB history, with an estimated $384 million owed to the roster. Couple the payroll with the more than $111 million luxury tax bill, and the 2023 season will cost Steve Cohen roughly $495 million.

The previous max payroll in baseball: less than $350 million. Mets are at almost half a billion. The New York Mets current payroll is estimated to be around $384 million. The luxury-tax payments alone will exceed $111 million. Their total payroll projects to be $495 million. The previous max payroll in baseball: less than $350 million. Mets are at almost half a billion.

The spending spree has raised questions about parity in the major league. However, if an MLB owner is willing to go all in on a title like Steve Cohen is, it is entirely possible for every team to do this.

An example of the disparity in payrolls for 2023 comes when comparing the New York Mets and Oakland Athletics. Next year, the Mets' will have a $384 million payroll, whereas the Athletics will be $49.5 million. If New York wins the title, more of these questions will be raised. If they don't, it will be one of the most expensive failures in sports history.

Notable additions for the New York Mets this offseason

As the largest spender of the offseason, the Mets have landed several superstars, as well as re-signing some of their own pending free agents. This historic offseason has seen New York add Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, Omar Narvaez, Jose Peraza, and David Robertson, while also re-signing Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Adam Ottavino.

