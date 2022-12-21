The New York Mets and Justin Verlander agreed to a two-year, $86.7 million deal. He'll provide the team with another ace-type pitcher at the top of their rotation with Max Scherzer.

When Verlander was asked why he chose the Mets over others in free agency, he insisted it was because of the team's owner, Steven Cohen. He stated that Cohen is unlike any other owner in the league. It's not just an investment to him; he wants to have his voice heard and be in on the decisions the team makes.

"Steve," says Justin Verlandert in respone to why he chose the Mets.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Asked why he trusted the Mets to go all-in this winter before he committed to sign in New York, Justin Verlander replied simply: "Steve." Asked why he trusted the Mets to go all-in this winter before he committed to sign in New York, Justin Verlander replied simply: "Steve."

Since taking over the team, Cohen has shown his ability to spend money on big-name players. In 2021, he signed Francisco Lindor to a 10-year, $341 million deal to keep the shortstop in New York for the unseeable future.

After hearing that Justin Verlander signed with the team solely because of their owner, fans couldn't be happier. Not many teams have an appealing owner who players like and respect.

"Best owner is sports," one fan tweeted.

"Steve Cohen is changing the culture," another fan tweeted.

Fans couldn't be happier with Steven Cohen. He's a night-and-day difference from the team's old owners, the Wilpons.

FC @theBKbig3
I think it's league wide among players/agents that Cohen is not messing around and he's fully committed

Having an owner that was the reason a three-time Cy Young award winner signed with your team is unheard of. Most owners don't take charge of the team as Cohen does. In his three seasons with the team, Cohen has spent $467.7 million on seven free agents.

The New York Mets are looking dangerous heading into the 2023 season

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Two

After signing Verlander, they added Jose Quintana and Kodai Senga. Both will provide depth to an already great starting rotation. Senga has had great success in Japan, while Quintana will give the team a much-needed left-handed option.

They also re-signed relief pitcher David Robertson and their All-Star closer Edwin Diaz. The Mets pitching staff will be tough all across the board next season.

The team closed out their right-field vacancy by re-signing Brandon Nimmo. However, they could still use another bat. The team can acquire that through a trade, as most free agents that were worthwhile are now gone.

After an impressive off-season, the New York Mets are looking good. Don't be surprised if they come out and dominate the league next season.

