Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve made up a stellar roster that triumphed in the 2017 World Series. The Houston Astros won the pennant in 2017, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games. However, the roster received widespread hatred and resentment from the baseball world.

Expand Tweet

"Astros fans really need to stop thinking we will ever be vindicated for 2017. Bonds and McGuire are the face of steroids because they set records while juicing. Nobody cares about the losers who used them. We won a championship when sign stealing was rampant. Did we do it better?" - strosfan86

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When the series moved to Minnesota on Tuesday, Correa, who played each of the previous two seasons with the Minnesota Twins, addressed the potential jeers directed at Houston star second baseman Jose Altuve. Altuve is a candidate for the Hall of Fame. Correa called the boos directed at him because of the Astros' sign-stealing controversy "tired."

Expand Tweet

"Carlos Correa on Jose Altuve: “They boo him, but I feel that’s entertainment for the fans to go out and do that … He’s going to be a Hall of Famer one day, there’s no doubt about that … It’s tired by now that (booing) still happens, but it happens" - Chandler_Rome

The Astros won the 2017 World Series, and in Correa's opinion, the team deserved it. He provided The Athletic with a breakdown of the team's World Series scoring and mentioned that the championship-clinching Game 7 was played in Los Angeles with "no cheating on the road."

Carlos Correa will be meeting Jose Altuve in the ALDS

The Minnesota Twins will take on defending champions Houston Astros in the 2023 ALDS. The series will pit two great friends and former teammates against each other, as Correa will look to carry the surprising Twins to their first-ever franchise pennant, while Altuve will be looking for his and the ballclubs' third World Series title in six years.

Expand Tweet

"These former teammates have quite the October resumés. Astros vs Twins starts tomorrow on FS1!" - MLBONFOX

Altuve has been accused of not partaking in the sign-stealing by several Houston players from that season, including Correa. Subsequent seasons showed why Altuve is among the American League's top hitters. Houston's diminutive second baseman set a career-high OPS+ of 161 in 2022, and in just 90 games this season, Altuve hit .311 with 17 home runs and has registered 17 extra-base hits.