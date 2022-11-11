Carlos Correa free agency: Will the Twins be able to bring back the premier shortstop in free agency?

Carlos Correa may be the biggest loser of the 2022 MLB season. After leaving his World Series-caliber team, Correa now finds himself at the loose end after opting out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Correa had the expectations of the world placed on his shoulders from an early age. He was selected first overall by the Houston Astros in the 2012 MLB Entry Draft out of the Puerto Rico baseball academy.

In 2015, his rookie season, Correa lived up to the hype. The youngster hit 22 home runs and 59 RBIs. He was named the Rookie of the Year for the American League.

ASTROS 2x WORLD SERIES CHAMPS!! @Super_Stud2100 Imagine being Carlos Correa. You leave in free agency to chase the bag, don’t get what you’re looking for so you sign a short term deal with the Twins and then proceed to watch your replacement win a Gold Glove, ALCS MVP, and WS MVP. Cold world. Imagine being Carlos Correa. You leave in free agency to chase the bag, don’t get what you’re looking for so you sign a short term deal with the Twins and then proceed to watch your replacement win a Gold Glove, ALCS MVP, and WS MVP. Cold world.

In 2017, Correa became a World Series champion at the tender age of 23. He would return to the Fall Classic in an Astros jersey in 2019 and 2021, losing to the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves respectively.

Alongside Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel, they formed part of a quartet to appear in more World Series games than any other. It truly seemed as though the chemistry present in the Astros infield was unmatched and would continue on forever.

In 2021, following the Astros World Series loss to the Braves, the team offered Correa a contract worth about $160 million over five seasons. Carlos Correa sent shockwaves through the organization when he refused the offer, deciding to play the market to find a better deal.

Correa eventually settled on the Minnesota Twins. The team had finished last place in their division in 2021. The Twins were looking for a big-time player to energize both the team and the fanbase.

Carlos Correa signed with the Twins in March 2022 for $105.3 million over three years, giving him one of the highest annual contract values in the entire game of baseball. But 2022 was a frustrating season for the Twins.

Although the Twins were leading the division until June, the team trailed off and eventually finished 14 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Correa opted out of his contract two years before the termination date.

The Minnesota Twins, however, came back with an extension rumored to be nine years long. It looks like Correa could stay in Minnesota for the rest of his career if he signs it.

Carlos Correa may still be the biggest loser of 2022, despite big extension offer

Although Correa is getting taken care of, we cannot forget where he came from. After leaving a hole in the shortstop position in Houston, the Astros decided to try organic talent. Rookie Jeremy Pena took Correa's spot and promptly won the World Series MVP while Correa sat at home. Irony? Some might say that it is.

