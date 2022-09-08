"Carlos Correa hitting an absolute bomb off of former Houston Astros teammate Gerrit Cole, who has quite literally never won anything" - MLB analyst rips into New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis held nothing back after the New York Yankees' star pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a home run to Carlos Correa. The two played together for the Houston Astros and clearly built up some familiarity. Correa, now with the Minnesota Twins, put his team on the board against the Yankees.

The home run is what prompted Carrabis to roast Cole, who has had his fair share of struggles this season. Cole was still selected to the All-Star team and is a good starting pitcher, but he is not as dominant as he usually is. It should also be noted that Jared Carrabis is a massive fan of the Boston Red Sox; the most bitter rival of the New York Yankees.

Carrabis shared his opinion, along with a video of the home run, to Twitter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Wow. Former World Series champion with the Houston Astros Carlos Correa hitting an absolute bomb off of former Houston Astros teammate Gerrit Cole, who has quite literally never won anything. Not a championship. Not an individual award. Nothing. Crazy. Wow. Former World Series champion with the Houston Astros Carlos Correa hitting an absolute bomb off of former Houston Astros teammate Gerrit Cole, who has quite literally never won anything. Not a championship. Not an individual award. Nothing. Crazy. https://t.co/Xm6c0ZViKS

It's almost as if Gerrit Cole heard this criticism from Carrabis as he went on to have a dominant game against the Twins.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale NY #Yankees ace Gerrit Cole strikes out 14 batters in 6 2/3 innings tonight vs. the #Twins , departs with a 4-1 lead. NY #Yankees ace Gerrit Cole strikes out 14 batters in 6 2/3 innings tonight vs. the #Twins, departs with a 4-1 lead.

The World Series championship and Cy Young award have both eluded Gerrit Cole during his brilliant career. This year with the Yankees is a great opportunity to win a World Series, and his team will need him. If the New York Yankees offense continues to slump, their pitching staff will need to step up.

The New York Yankees need Gerrit Cole at his best for the postseason run

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees - Game Two

Few teams in the MLB would be able to make a run at the championship without their top pitcher performing at a high level. While he may have lost the battle against Carlos Correa, he is still dominant from the mound against the Twins.

Cole has played well in recent starts, but they have not turned into wins for the Yankees.

YankeesMuse  @YankeesMuse Gerrit Cole in his last 5 games:



• 2.16 ERA

• 0.90 WHIP

• 33.1 IP (8 ER)

• 34 K’s

• 4 Quality Starts



The Yankees are 1-4 in these games Gerrit Cole in his last 5 games:• 2.16 ERA• 0.90 WHIP• 33.1 IP (8 ER)• 34 K’s• 4 Quality StartsThe Yankees are 1-4 in these games https://t.co/mTnL2WZbUJ

Gerrit Cole has gotten back on the right track, but that has yet to translate into wins.

One of the most dominant games of Gerrit Cole's career with the New York Yankees came against his former teammates, the Houston Astros. This made it slightly surprising that Correa was able to get the better of him today.

The Yankees will need Gerrit Cole to be at the top of his game when October rolls around. They pay him like one of the best pitchers in the MLB, and that is what he will need to be.

If he can help lead the Yankees to a championship, even Jared Carrabis will have to give Cole the respect he has earned.

