Carlos Correa Injury Update: All-Star shortstop fractured middle finger after being hit by a wild pitch; analyzing the impact of his absence on Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa left last night's game against the Baltimore Orioles after fracturing his middle finger after getting hit in the hand. The incident occurred in the seventh inning. Because he still had his hand on the bat, the ball went into play and was an easy putout for the Orioles.

Carlos Correa left the game soon after and the Twins ended up losing the game by a score of 5-3.

"X-rays last night revealed a fractured middle finger on Carlos Correa's throwing hand. Bad news for Correa could present an opportunity for top prospect Royce Lewis." - @ Bring Me The News

Carlos Correa was batting .255 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. How will this injury impact the Minnesota Twins going forward? Also, who will fill his spot while he is on the IL?

Carlos Correa Injury: How does this impact the Minnesota Twins going forward?

Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins this offseason to a three-year, $105.3 million dollar deal that includes player options after each season. This signing came as a surprise to many and has put the Twins in a position to make a push for a playoff spot this season.

The injury news for Correa could be a huge blow to the Twins team. Correa is not only one of the best hitters in baseball, he was also a Gold Glove winner a season ago. The timetable for Correa's return is unknown. One prospect is being called up to fill in while he is gone.

"Source: #MNTwins will promote Royce Lewis and he will make his #MLB debut tonight in the wake of Carlos Correa's finger injury." - @ DanHayesMLB

Royce Lewis is a former number one overall pick and is a top prospect in the Twins organization. Lewis has had a great start to his 2022 season in the minor leagues.

"With Correa going down, Royce Lewis, the #MNTwins No. 1 prospect, is the only middle infielder left on the 40-man roster. Lewis is crushing Triple-A with a .310/.430/.563 line through 24 games, with 3 homer, 11 doubles, 8 steals and nearly as many walks (17) as strikeouts (20)." - @ Do-Hyoung Park

Having Correa out for an undetermined time may have a huge effect on the Twins going forward. The Twins will likely have a much better idea of the timetable of his injury as he continues to be evaluated. For more news and updates, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball Page.

