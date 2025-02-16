Carlos Correa, Lance McCullers, Ryan Pressly, Josh Hader's wives react to Alex Bregman & wife Reagan's move to Boston

Alex Bregman is heading to Boston after spending nine seasons with the Houston Astros. The 30-year-old has signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, which includes opt-out clauses for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The Bregman family is emotional about leaving Houston after making so many memories in the city. On Saturday, Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan, shared her feelings about the move by posting several glimpses of their time with the Astros, accompanied by a heartfelt caption:

“To the city I’ve called home for so long, Leaving you is bittersweet, but one thing is certain — no matter where life takes our family, I will always have so much love for this city," she said.

"This is where I met my husband, where we started our family, and where so many unforgettable memories were made. ... “Thank you, Houston, for embracing me and my family, and for making this journey unforgettable.”

The heartfelt farewell message garnered reactions from many friends, including Reagan’s fellow baseball wives. Former Astros player Carlos Correa’s wife, Daniella, shared her feelings in the comment section using emojis:

“🧡🫶🏼🥺”

(Credits: Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers’ wife, Kara, wrote:

“😩😭😭 so many good memories!!! Boston is lucky to have you all!!! 🫶🏻”

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Pressly’s wife, Kat, commented:

“So happy baseball brought us together. Love you guys so much ♥️”

Astros reliever Josh Hader’s wife, Maria, added:

“🥹 ily!!! so excited to see you both thrive in Boston.”

Free agent pitcher Zack Greinke’s wife, Emily, wrote:

“So excited for your next chapter! Here's to new adventures and memories! Love yall!”

Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan shares excitement about new opportunities in Boston

On Saturday, Reagan Bregman shared an MLB post featuring a picture of her husband in a Red Sox uniform with the caption:

“Boston here we come.”

(Credits: Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

During his time in Houston, Bregman accomplished numerous feats, including helping the Astros win World Series titles in 2017 and 2022 and earning two All-Star selections.

Now, the star third baseman is preparing for the biggest change of his career as he gets set to begin the 2025 season with the Red Sox.

