Carlos Correa reaches treasured milestone, prompting emotional message from his ex-Miss Texas USA wife, Daniella

It's been almost a decade since Carlos Correa made his MLB debut. On June 8, 2015, he was promoted by the Houston Astros to join the major league roster. On his debut against the Chicago White Sox, Correa went 1-for-4 with a RBI single off Chris Sale in a 3-1 loss.

Since then, Correa won a World Series in 2017 and a silver medal while representing Puerto Rico in the 2017 LA World Baseball Classic. He's also a three-time All-Star, AL Rookie of the Year and Gold Glove winner. He represented the Astros from 2015 until 2021 before signing a three-year contract worth $105.3 million with the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 season.

On Sunday, Correa's wife and former Miss Texas USA, Daniella, posted a heartfelt message to celebrate his milestone. She shared multiple images celebrating his career, including images of Correa lifting trophies and posing alongside his family and close teammates.

Daniella penned a tribute in the caption, celebrating Correa's 10 years of active MLB service:

“Wow, 10 years of Major League Service. Congratulations babe!! God put a dream in your heart and blessed you with the passion and drive to accomplish it but also achieve what less than 10% do. Being behind the scenes to all these memorable moments has been an honor for me. The road has not always been easy, but it’s been worth it. Our boys have such a cool dad 😭.”

Carlos Correa's wife, Daniella, get Mother's Day gesture from her two sons

Carlos Correa and Daniella have been married since Dec. 7, 2019. The couple has welcomed two sons: Kylo Daniel in November 2019 and Kenzo Noak in March 2023.

On the occasion of Mother's Day a week ago, Daniella received a surprise gift from her two sons. Unlike most days, the two behaved well to give their mother less headache on a special day.

Daniella posted a warm photo along with her two boys on social media. She was seen sitting outside a restaurant on a sunny day with Kenzo on her lap and Kylo sitting beside her. Daniella wrote:

"Best Mother’s Day gift was my boys being superstars and behaving so well at 5am for our early flight 😌 Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there!! Motherhood is so underrated, we are rockstars! 🤘🏼"

Meanwhile, Carlos Correa is hitting .236 along with two home runs and 13 RBIs after 41 games.

