Carlos Correa has had a crazy past couple of days. He initially signed a 13-year, $350 million deal to be the new shortstop for the San Francisco Giants. But after some medical concerns regarding Correa, the team postponed their announcement of the signing and pullout.

He'd go on to sign a 12-year, $315 million deal with Steve Cohen's New York Mets. The two sides were linked previously before Correa signed with San Francisco but couldn't reach an agreement.

"Correa-mass may have come early," Scott Boras said to Steve Cohen.

A medical concern by the Giants was all Steve Cohen needed to swoop in and strike a deal for Carlos Correa.



Inside his stunning pivot from San Francisco to the Mets theathletic.com/4025703/2022/1… "Correa-mas" came early for the Mets.A medical concern by the Giants was all Steve Cohen needed to swoop in and strike a deal for Carlos Correa.Inside his stunning pivot from San Francisco to the Mets "Correa-mas" came early for the Mets.A medical concern by the Giants was all Steve Cohen needed to swoop in and strike a deal for Carlos Correa.Inside his stunning pivot from San Francisco to the Mets ⤵️ theathletic.com/4025703/2022/1…

Scott Boras initiated the text to Steve Cohen, wondering if he'd still be interested in the All-Star shortstop. He knew how disappointed Cohen was when he realized that he had missed out on Carlos Correa.

Boras and Cohen negotiated deep into the night on Tuesday evening. It was reported that the late-night negotiations were happening unbeknownst to a lot of Mets officials. They learned of the signing, as many baseball fans did, on social media the next morning.

Their payroll next year will be nearly $500 million, including $110 million in luxury tax payments.



And since 50% of the luxury tax money goes to other teams, Steve Cohen will pay other MLB teams $55 million in 2023.



Insane. The Mets have committed $800 million in free agency.Their payroll next year will be nearly $500 million, including $110 million in luxury tax payments.And since 50% of the luxury tax money goes to other teams, Steve Cohen will pay other MLB teams $55 million in 2023.Insane. https://t.co/3pCNt6vqic

Steve Cohen is seriously putting pressure on other owners who cringe at the thought of spending money to improve their team.

Carlos Correa makes for one crowded roster

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals

For a team that already has a high-level shortstop, where does that leave Carlos Correa? We would assume the Mets would keep Francisco Lindor at shortstop and move Correa to third base.

This leaves Eduardo Escobar's role on the team up in the air. He was splitting reps at third base with rookie Brett Baty before Baty tore his UCL in his thumb and had to end his season. He was likely going to start the year in a platoon role at third base. Escobar can play other positions, but the team already has Luis Guillorme, the team's primary utility player.

It's likely we will see Escobar in a different uniform to start next season. One team that has thrown its name out on the trade block is the Chicago White Sox. They're looking to part ways with All-Star closer Liam Hendricks. There have been very few trades between teams this offseason, but look for that to change with these two teams.

