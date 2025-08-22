Carlos Correa’s wife, Daniella, beams in sun-kissed glow with revamped look rocking crop top and jeans

While Carlos Correa is performing well in Houston, his wife, Daniella, has just come out with a new look that has many, including Kelly Nash and Eric Vaughn, admiring her. The lifestyle influencer and former Miss Texas USA just had her hair done and offered fans a glimpse into her new look.On Thursday, Daniella posted two photos, capturing her basking in the sunshine with new highlights that brought out a natural, sun-kissed glow. She paired the look with a chic tan crop top and blue jeans, accessorized with a designer tote bag.&quot;Nothing like that fresh salon hair feeling😌🤎,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral celebrities reacted, including former Astros teammate Dallas Keuchel's wife, Kelly Nash, who commented:&quot;Yes to this color omg😍.&quot;Eric Vaughn wrote:&quot;😍😍😍😍.&quot;Comments sectionDaniella Rodriguez posts heartfelt message for Twins after Carlos Correa's trade to AstrosBefore the MLB trade deadline, the Minnesota Twins sent Carlos Correa to his former team, the Houston Astros, with whom he had won their controversial 2017 World Series title. The exchange saw Twins receiving prospect Matt Mikulski, while the Astros received $33 million to help cover the remaining $104 million on Correa's contract.After the trade announcement, Daniella posted several photos, documenting their journey with the Twins, which included photos with their two sons, Kylo and Kenzo. She wrote a farewell message that read:&quot;My heart and mind are is still trying to process what has happened. I never thought our journey with the Minnesota Twins would come to an end sooner than expected. I’m leaving here with the most incredible memories and lifelong friendships that I will forever cherish🥹 I believe God puts us on a certain path for a reason. HOUSTON, we’re coming home! 🚀&quot;The Astros selected Carlos Correa with their first pick in the 2012 MLB draft. Correa stayed with them until the 2021 season, after which he became a free agent. He signed with the Twins on a three-year contract worth $105.3 million, including opt-out provisions after the first and second seasons. Now he's heading back to the team that looks like a postseason contender this fall.