Carlos Correa's wife Daniella drops 3-word reaction to Astros' Lance McCullers & wife Kara's 'magical' trip to Florida 

On Tuesday, shortstop Carlos Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez commented on an Instagram post by Lance McCullers' wife Kara as she enjoyed a trip to the "magical" Disney World theme park in Florida, along with her husband and two daughters.

"Quick stop at the most magical place on Earth," Kara McCullers captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to the post, Daniella Rodriguez left a comment, as she was wowed by Kara McCullers' daughters' outfits.

"The girls outfits!!!" Rodriguez commented.

Screenshot of Daniella Rodriguez's comment on Kara McCullers' Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@karamccullers)

Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers spent six seasons playing together for the Houston Astros, forming a bond with each other over the years playing baseball together. Looking at the aforementioned comment, it appears that friendship also extended to the pair's spouses. The two remained teammates until Correa left for the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season.

Both Correa and McCullers' kids are also similar in age, with Correa's sons Kylo and Kenzo aged three and one, respectively, while McCullers' daughters Ava and Isla are aged five and one, respectively.

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez prepares for

"most stressful part of the year" as Spring Training comes around

On Wednesday, Daniella Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, as she appeared to be packing clothes. In the caption, Rodriguez talked about how these next few months are often the "most stressful part of the year" for her.

"The most stressful part of the year has arrived. Spring training here we come," she wrote in the caption.

Screenshot of Daniella Rodriguez's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@daniellardzz IG Stories)

Carlos Correa and his Minnesota Twins teammates are set to train at Lee Health Sports Complex, located in Fort Myers, Florida, this Spring as they put in the hard work to be fit and firing in time for the regular season. Correa, who earned his third career All-Star cap in 2024, will look to start the season strong again, and potentially make it four come July.

