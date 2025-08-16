Carlos Correa's wife Daniella drops 3-word response to walk-up song idea for husband's Astros comeback

All-Star infielder Carlos Correa's return to the Houston Astros was one of the biggest talking points from July's trade deadline. Correa waived his no-trade clause last month to move away from the Minnesota Twins.Correa played his first home game at Daikin Park on Monday against the Boston Red Sox. Correa's wife, Daniella, reacted to a walk-up song idea for her husband's return to his old stomping ground.Astros broadcaster Julia Morales Clark's idea that Correa should've used Mark Morrison's Return of the Mack on his Astros homecoming.&quot;If I was Carlos Correa, I would've walked up to this,&quot; Clark wrote.Daniella shared Clark's idea in her Instagram story with a three-word response:&quot;Ok, but actually 🔥😂.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Carlos Correa was selected by the Astros with the first pick in the 2012 MLB draft. He made his major league debut with the team in 2015 and won the AL Rookie of the Year award.He opted out of his Astros contract in November 2022 and signed for the Minnesota Twins following dramatic medicals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets after agreeing contracts with both teams.Carlos Correa's wife Daniella shared emotional tribute after Astros tradeCarlos Correa's wife Daniella was emotional after the three-time All-Star reunited with the Astros. Earlier this month, Daniella shared her feelings in an emotional Instagram post. She wrote:“My heart and mind are still trying to process what has happened. I never thought our journey with the Minnesota Twins would come to an end sooner than expected. I’m leaving here with the most incredible memories and lifelong friendships that I will forever cherish🥹 I believe God puts us on a certain path for a reason. HOUSTON, we’re coming home!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Jeremy Pena occupying shortstop for the Astros, Carlos Correa has moved to a new role as a shortstop in his second stint with the AL West team.Correa, who won the World Series in 2017, would be hoping to make another trip to the Fall Classic as the Astros hold a 0.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners at the top of the AL West.