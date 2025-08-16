  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Carlos Correa's wife Daniella drops 3-word response to walk-up song idea for husband's Astros comeback

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella drops 3-word response to walk-up song idea for husband's Astros comeback

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 16, 2025 06:59 GMT
Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins - Source: Getty
Carlos Correa's wife Daniella drops 3-word response to walk-up song idea for husband's Astros comeback - Source: Getty

All-Star infielder Carlos Correa's return to the Houston Astros was one of the biggest talking points from July's trade deadline. Correa waived his no-trade clause last month to move away from the Minnesota Twins.

Ad

Correa played his first home game at Daikin Park on Monday against the Boston Red Sox. Correa's wife, Daniella, reacted to a walk-up song idea for her husband's return to his old stomping ground.

Astros broadcaster Julia Morales Clark's idea that Correa should've used Mark Morrison's Return of the Mack on his Astros homecoming.

"If I was Carlos Correa, I would've walked up to this," Clark wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Daniella shared Clark's idea in her Instagram story with a three-word response:

"Ok, but actually 🔥😂."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Carlos Correa was selected by the Astros with the first pick in the 2012 MLB draft. He made his major league debut with the team in 2015 and won the AL Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

He opted out of his Astros contract in November 2022 and signed for the Minnesota Twins following dramatic medicals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets after agreeing contracts with both teams.

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella shared emotional tribute after Astros trade

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella was emotional after the three-time All-Star reunited with the Astros. Earlier this month, Daniella shared her feelings in an emotional Instagram post. She wrote:

Ad
“My heart and mind are still trying to process what has happened. I never thought our journey with the Minnesota Twins would come to an end sooner than expected. I’m leaving here with the most incredible memories and lifelong friendships that I will forever cherish🥹 I believe God puts us on a certain path for a reason. HOUSTON, we’re coming home!”
Ad
Ad

With Jeremy Pena occupying shortstop for the Astros, Carlos Correa has moved to a new role as a shortstop in his second stint with the AL West team.

Correa, who won the World Series in 2017, would be hoping to make another trip to the Fall Classic as the Astros hold a 0.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners at the top of the AL West.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications