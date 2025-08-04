Carlos Correa’s wife, Daniella, erupts with 4-word message after husband goes deep since Astros return

Carlos Correa was traded to the Houston Astros, where he won the 2017 World Series title. In his third game since the trade deadline, Correa launched a majestic 411-foot solo home run off Lucas Giolito at Fenway Park, putting Houston on the board in the fourth inning.It was his eighth homer of the season and first since rejoining the Astros. On Sunday, Correa's wife, Danielle Rodriguez, captured the moment from her home, watching the TV and seeing her husband rounding up the bases before celebrating with his Astros teammates. She reacted to the post:&quot;First home run back.&quot;Daniella's Instagram storyBefore Thursday's trade deadline, the Twins had traded the third baseman in a blockbuster move that required Carlos Correa to waive his no-trade clause. Correa said that he'd only waive his rights if a move to Houston came up. The Twins struck a deal with Houston to send Correa back to his stomping grounds.In exchange, Houston sent left-handed pitching prospect Matt Mikulski plus cash. The deal also involves the Twins covering around $33 million of Correa’s roughly $104-105 million remaining contract through 2028.Danielle Rodriguez bids hearfelt goodbye following Carlos Correa's departure from MinnesotaIn March 2022, Carlos Correa left the Houston Astros in free agency. He struck a three-year contract worth $105.3 million with the Twins. During his time there, he was an All-Star in 2024.Moreover, Correa and his wife Daniella made strong bonds with fellow players and their partners. Daniella bid her goodbyes on Saturday with a heartfelt caption:&quot;My heart and mind are is still trying to process what has happened. I never thought our journey with the Minnesota Twins would come to an end sooner than expected. I’m leaving here with the most incredible memories and lifelong friendships that I will forever cherish.🥹 I believe God puts us on a certain path for a reason. HOUSTON, we’re coming home! 🚀&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post also included several photos, documenting their time in Minnesota as they head back home for the second half of the 2025 season.