Free agent Carlos Correa threw himself into the public eye of the Yankees last month when he made a rather bold claim about their beloved Derek Jeter.

Correa went as far as to claim that New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter didn’t deserve to win any of the Golden Glove awards he received during his career. Here's what he said on the “Me Gustan Los Deportes” podcast:

“How many gloves did he win? Five? I think he won five. Derek Jeter didn’t deserve any of them."

Jeter, who is currently a part-owner of the Miami Marlins, won the Gold Glove award a total of five times, from 2004-2006, and then again in 2009-10.

Jeter responded to Correa's claims during an interview with CBS Miami. He said that he didn't think much about it and was rather confused that his name even came up:

"I didn't think much about it. I don't know how my name came up! It doesn't even warrant a response. I mean I can go a lot of different directions about it all."

Correa, a potential signing for the Yankees this offseason, didn’t bat an eyelid before making this audacious claim. You can be absolutely sure that he is not worried about the Yankees faithful and what they think of him.

Correa, a great fielder in his own right, won his first Gold Glove and Platinum Glove award in 2021 after leading the American League in runs at plus-21. Correa also led the league in Wins Above Replacement the same year, as stated on MLB.com.

But even from a fielder as talented as Correa, his statements make little sense considering Jeter’s impact on the field and don’t make him any more popular.

Carlos Correa is a two-time MLB All-Star

Correa was selected by the Houston Astros as their first overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft.

He made his debut in 2015 and won the American League AL Rookie of the Year Award the same year. 2017 was a big year for Correa as he appeared in his first World Baseball Classic, was named an MLB All-Star, and won the World Series with the Astros.

“GOLD GLOVER. Special night last night. Could’ve not been possible without my teammates and coaches.” - Carlos Correa, Instagram

He made his second All-Star team selection in 2021 and won the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards that year too. After seven long seasons with the Astros, Correa switched to the Minnesota Twins, which he opted out of after his first season with the team.

