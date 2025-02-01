Carlos Estevez drops 4-word reaction after $22,000,000 move to Kansas City Royals

Veteran reliever Carlos Estevez signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Soon after, the righty ace posted a concise but determined message on his social media.

Estevez shared an Instagram story with more than 28,000 followers on the platform, reacting to his move to the Royals. He captioned the story:

"#Let'sgo! #NewHome."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Instagram/@carlosestevez28

Carlos Estevez shared the Kansas City Royals' Instagram post about his signing with the team. The caption of the post read:

Trending

"We have signed RHP Carlos Estévez to a two-year contract with a club option for 2027. Welcome to Kansas City, Carlos!"

The deal includes a $13 million club option for 2027 and a $2 million buyout. To make room, Kansas City designated infielder Braden Shewmake for assignment.

Estevez, 32, joins the Royals after splitting the 2024 season between the LA Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, posting a career-best 2.45 ERA with 26 saves in 54 appearances. His performance earned him a midseason trade to Philadelphia, where he contributed to the team's NL East title before surrendering Francisco Lindor’s NLDS grand slam.

Estevez joins a bullpen that ranked 14th in ERA (3.98) last season. He’ll likely share closing duties with James McArthur and Nick Anderson, offering manager Matt Quatraro flexibility.

His 57 saves since 2023 (ninth in the MLB) and improved control (1.9 BB/9 in 2024) align with the Royals’ push to compete behind a bolstered rotation and young core.

Carlos Estevez goes all out in offseason training

Carlos Estevez - Image via Getty

As the MLB offseason moves into its later stages and spring training approaches, Estevez is using his time away from the game to train hard, just like every other player preparing to compete in the 2025 season.

On Dec. 13, MLB trainer Jose Fortuna posted a video on Instagram showcasing Estevez sweating it out in practice with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Ruiz. Fortuna captioned the post:

You can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals’ payroll now sits at $132 million, nearing franchise records. While questions linger about Estevez’s sustainability, his arrival signals the Royals' urgency to contend. It will be worth noting how Carlos Estevez will contribute to the Royals' 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback