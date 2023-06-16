Carlos Rodon injury update: Current health status and recovery period of New York Yankees starter

Carlos Rodon has been a recent acquisition for the New York Yankees. However, he has yet to play for the team in the 2023 season as he has been sidelined with injuries. However, the team has finally got back a positive update regarding his return.

Rodon had suffered from a forearm strain during spring training. He also suffered from back injury complications for which he received a cortisone shot in May. He said:

"The shots definitely helped my back. I haven't felt anything since then." (via Espn.in)

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Rehabbing #Yankees pitchers Carlos Rodon and Ian Hamilton will face hitters tomorrow in Somerset, Aaron Boone said. Rehabbing #Yankees pitchers Carlos Rodon and Ian Hamilton will face hitters tomorrow in Somerset, Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees have allowed him to begin his rehab session in the minor leagues. This comes weeks after monitoring his throwing abilities. Regarding his pitching abilities, Rodon said:

"The velocity was there. Felt good. I just feel like I can get more work out of facing an opponent instead of people on my own team." (via Fansided.com)

Since Carlos Rodon is already in rehab, it can be said that if all goes well, fans may find the pitcher returning to the team soon.

The Yankees are now desperately hoping that nothing more goes wrong and that Rodon can return to the team soon.

Carlos Rodon's contract details

Carlos Rodon on New York Yankees Photo Day

Carlos Rodon is a veteran baseball player who has played for various teams. He became a two-time All-Star in 2021 and 2022.

In December 2022, he signed a six-year deal with the New York Yankees worth $162 million. It includes a base salary of $22,000,000 with a signing bonus of $5,000,000 and a total salary of $22,833,333. Additionally, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, this deal also includes a full no-trade clause. This is considered to be one of the biggest signings by the Yankees after Aaron Judge.

Carlos Rodon will be an advantage for the team in MLB once he eventually rejoins them.

