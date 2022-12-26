The Yankees made a strong push to acquire Carlos Rodon at the trade deadline this past year. They were hoping the All-Star left-hander would help the team make a strong postseason run by slicing through the American League with a fastball and slider combination. They got their man, though it took a little longer than they had anticipated.

The 30-year-old left-hander received his moment in the Bronx spotlight when the team officially revealed a six-year contract with him. This came just one day after Aaron Judge was chosen as the 16th captain in Yankees history. A source claims that Rodón's contract is worth $162 million and contains a complete no-trade provision.

While there are still some savvy moves to be made that could upgrade the Yankees' offense, their pitching staff immediately became the best in the American League when they added Carlos Rodon for six years and $162 million.

"While there are still some savvy moves to be made that could upgrade the Yankees’ offense, their pitching staff immediately became the best in the American League when they added Carlos Rodon for six years and $162 million." - NYDNSports

Carlos Rodon wanted to win and the Yankees were the obvious choice

The Chicago White Sox selected Carlos Rodon as the third overall pick in the 2014 draft. He struggled with injuries early in his career and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery.

Despite the White Sox being cautious with him late in the season, he returned to excellent form in 2021, recording a 2.37 ERA across 24 starts. Over the last two months of the season, he never threw more than five innings.

The Yankees now have the very best starting rotation in baseball (according to Fangraphs, at least)! Carlos Rodón, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Frankie Montas, Luis Severino

"The Yankees now have the very best starting rotation in baseball" - CodifyBaseball

Only Gerrit Cole's $324 million contract from 2019 surpasses Rodon's agreement, which is the second-largest contract the Yankees have ever awarded a pitcher. Rodon receives a $1 million increase over CC Sabathia's $161 million contract with the Yankees in 2008.

The Yankees have guaranteed $522 million in contracts this offseason between Rodon and Aaron Judge (who inked a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain with the team earlier this month). With a 3.60 ERA over the course of his career, Carlos Rodon has a record of 56-46.

As a repeat offender, New York will be subject to harsher penalties for paying the luxury tax in 2022 as well. The Yankees must pay a tax of 30% on their first $20 million ($6 million), 42% on their second $20 million ($8.4 million), 75% on their third $20 million ($15 million), and 90% on every dollar spent above $293 million.

They effectively added an additional $18 million in taxes by adding Rodon and pushing him over the third level. With the $27 million in compensation, their total raw payroll will be close to $277 million, which will likely set a franchise record.

